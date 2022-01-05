CELEBITCHY -Turns out Tristan Thompson’s third baby is Maralee Nichols’ newborn son after all. A month after Maralee claimed that Tristan had gotten her pregnant, the NBA player confirmed that she was one of the women he’d fooled around with behind Khloe’s back. And by “fooled around with” I mean “got pregnant and only fessed up about when a judge dismissed his attempt at keeping paternity a secret”
REALITY TEA -Maralee has since responded to Tristan’s acknowledgment. Her rep pointed out that Tristan “made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months,” including apparently lying about his relationship status when he got her pregnant in the first place
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Somehow, Josh Duggar isn’t the only member of his family in legal trouble for endangering children. According to The Ashley’s exclusive report, Jana Duggar recently pleaded guilty to one class A misdemeanor charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, three months after originally pleading not guilty
DLISTED – Current Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider, whose 24-game winning streak is one of the longest in the show’s history, revealed that she was robbed this past weekend
JEZEBEL – “In a play that can only be labeled as a blatant call for attention, most of those [conservative politicians] who have claimed they’re jumping ship are still using the supposedly ‘liberal’ platforms”
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Kanye West is supposedly dating Julia Fox to “get back” at Kim for dating Pete Davidson. Kanye also bought the house across the street from Kim’s house. This all just reeks of desperation
THE BLAST – Seth Meyers had to cancel a week’s worth of shows after testing positive for COVID
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Last night was the premiere of The Bachelor, this season’s lead is Clayton Echard who is a former football player and was a contestant on Michelle Young’s season that LITERALLY JUST FINISHED AIRING TWO WEEKS AGO. It’s the franchise’s fourth show in just six months. We are exhausted. Why can’t the producers read the room??”
GO FUG YOURSELF – 2021 was indeed the year “folks draped themselves in velvet” (and velour). But who wore it most memorably?
PAJIBA – “Why are the Anti-Critic Responses to Don’t Look Up So Bonkers?”
(Photo credit: Instagram)
