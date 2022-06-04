TIGER KING Bhagavan Doc Antle arrested by FBI for money laundering

Tiger King star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina. Jail records indicate that Doc Antle was arrested earlier today in Horry County, South Carolina by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jail records do not list Antle’s charge, but federal law enforcement sources tell TMZ “the charges have to do with money laundering.” The 62-year-old owner of Myrtle Beach Safari is scheduled to be in court next week.
Today’s arrest adds to Doc Antle’s quickly growing list of legal issues. The Tiger King star is facing multiple felony charges after being indicted in Virginia for cruelty to animals and trafficking endangered species in October of 2020. Doc Antle’s daughters, Tilakam Watterson and Tawny Antle, are each facing multiple misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and selling endangered species.
“I am terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia, and how they have sought to involve my daughters in this matter,” Doc Antle told TMZ after his indictment. “I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as ‘animal cruelty.'”
Virginia court records list 15 total charges that are still open against Antle. Five days have been designated for his trial, which is set to begin October 31.
Tilakam Watterson and Tawny Antle each have four misdemeanor charges still open against them. Their cases are scheduled for the same trial dates as their father.
