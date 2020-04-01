Is Kim Kardashian really trying to free Joe Exotic?

The Netflix documentary Tiger King is a captivating journey of WTF entertainment during these uncertain time. The rollercoaster events and stranger-than-life characters depicted in the show are a welcome distraction. Kim Kardashian, who is also a passionate prison rights’ advocate, has also enjoyed the show. She even tweeted asking her followers what they thought about the common opinion that Carole Baskin killed her husband. This garnered her an invitation to Carole’s sanctuary Big Cat Rescue to discuss this matter with Carole herself. Kim interest in the series also sparked a story that she was in talks with Trump to release Joe Exotic from prison. If this were true, she’s not the only celebrity who’s fighting to free Joe. Cardi B tweeted about setting up a GoFundMe for Joe’s legal fees.
Although it would make sense that Kim might advocate for Joe (the documentary definitely made it seem like he could be innocent of his charge of murder-for-hire,) this report is an April Fool’s joke.
The source of the fake story was a tongue-in-cheek article from High Snobbery, which included quotes from a made-up “Liger enthusiast” named Terry GoodKitty. Of course, given the unbelievable real life events depicted in the Netflix doc, it’s hard not to believe that Terry GoodKitty might exist as well.
In November, 2019, Kim told Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project that she has assisted in the release of 34 people from prison. She is also working towards becoming a criminal justice lawyer.
Kim & Kanye in talks with Trump to release ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic: https://t.co/qQcXudnVjZ#FreeJoeExotic pic.twitter.com/XxMdCawRAE
— highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) April 1, 2020
Honestly, with everything happening in the world right now, this is one of the least obnoxious April Fool’s hoaxes that could potentially make the rounds.
Even Cardi B is claiming that she was “just playing” when she set up the GoFundMe. After she tweeted about setting one up, someone else actually started one claiming to be her, but the page was suspended after raising $100 dollars. “Omg 😩😩😩😂😂I was just playing,” Cardi B responded after learning about the GoFundMe debacle. “I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty.”
two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 federal charges of animal abuse
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm