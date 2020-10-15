LINKS Thomas Ravenel engaged, The Crown Season 4 trailer, Kardashian labial throwback…

October 15, 2020 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Thomas Ravenel engaged 2

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPNews of Thomas Ravenel engaged broke via the former Southern Charm star himself, after playing an innocent game of Twitter Q&A with his followers. The lucky lady is Heather Moscoe, the woman who gave birth to Thomas’ newborn son this past summer

LAINEY GOSSIPThe Crown Season 4 trailer is here and in a predictable yet welcome note of fan service it goes “HEAVY on Diana,” who appears “like a fresh breeze swirling through the palace” while everyone else is dour and stale

GO FUG YOURSELFWhen it comes to terrific headlines, GFY is behind only Bossip. Here’s their take on a notable Kim Kardashian paparazzi roll from 2014: “This Labial Strip Was Doing a LOT Of Work” (and it was!)



JEZEBELSupreme Court nominee Amy Comey Barrett sure doesn’t seem to have a lot of opinions on the sorts of things about which one might expect judges to be able to speak intelligently

DLISTEDFresh off her “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, it looks like Cardi B may have recorded a secret track with her former longtime enemy Nicki Minaj. Since the gossip started, Cardi has coyly revealed she is about to drop a new single, so we’ll find out soon

REALITY TEAOh, and speaking of “WAP,” RHONY star and OG cast member Bethenny Frankel is a couple of months late in going in on the track, but she came out fervently against it after her co-stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer’s viral dance clip to the song

VOXThe still-within-the-COVID-window President is openly asking if he can kiss his fans at his maskless, non-social-distanced rallies

CELEBITCHYAimée Osbourne, now 37, is still happy she moved out of the family house at age sixteen to avoid the reality TV circus that was The Osbournes: “It was definitely challenging and kind of scary at the time. But it was never something that I ever regretted not doing”

THE BLASTBlac Chyna’s latest Instagram clip highlights a couple of the biggest reasons she’s pulling in $200 million per year from her OnlyFans account

