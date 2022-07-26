16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 3, and Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee has officially split from husband Josh McKee yet again.
Mackenzie has been hinting at a break up with a series of social media posts over the past few weeks, and she confirmed it with a #linkinbio Celebuzz interview earlier today.
“We are two people who didn’t workout [sic] and human just like the rest of the world,” Mackenzie explained to Celebuzz. “I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park,” the single mother of three added. “I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”
Unlike previous Mackenzie and Josh splits, this one isn’t accompanied by sensationalized stories about flushing wedding rings down the toilet or affairs with relatives. “The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending,” new Mackenzie said. “The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another.”
Despite turning over a new leaf and embarking on a high road break up, the old Mackenzie seemed to surface later in the interview when she suggested that Josh made her feel worthless. “Do I regret this decision? No. Not at all. It’s hard leaving and becoming a single mom. But it’s harder staying and living the only days God gave me being told by someone I loved I was nothing in this life.”
Mackenzie continued to say that Josh was weighing down her naturally free spirit. “I’m a free spirit and goal drivin [sic] woman, and that was started to be stripped from me day by day where I was so weak I couldn’t even look at myself in the mirror and tell myself [I] AM enough.”
As she has done often during previous marriage-ending break ups, Mackenzie was willing to take some of the blame this time as well. “Was I a perfect wife?” Mackenzie asked. “No. But I’m also not pretending that Josh was a good husband.”
Mackenzie ended by assuring everyone that she and Josh are still getting along well enough to co-parent. “I love Joshua as my kids father and will respect him as that from here on,” she said.
It’s not clear if Josh plans to remain in Florida or return to Oklahoma. The couple recently purchased a $525,000 house near Tampa.
Mackenzie McKee living the single life
Prior to confirming that she and Josh were done for good again, Mackenzie gave her social media followers all kinds of clues. “When you find that switch of realizing your holding onto the hope of how you want it to be,” she tweeted on July 6, “and realize it’s not realistic…. you are set free. Truly FREE! Now you can rebuild step by step.”
Mackenzie followed up a week later by tweeting: “Happiness feels good….”
The former reality star must have sent out the “newly single woman” bat signal to her gal pals because her best gal pal arrived on July 15. “Bestie is in town,” Mackenzie announced that day, “I’m gettin wild this weekend off 🤪”
On July 20, Mackenzie posted photos and video clips out partying at the club with some other women, including her bestie:
27 and living life for the very first time 😝 pic.twitter.com/M5v8qSYJ5q
— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) July 20, 2022
@mackenziemckee1
Because sometimes. You need to let lose with bestie…
On July 23, Mackenzie suggested she was already back in the dating pool! “The dating world is wack guys,” she tweeted, “these men out here playin’. Ive been out of this game for wayyy too long 🤣🤦🏼♀️”
If there are any single men in the Tampa area looking for love who are not afraid of a little public drama, keep an eye out for Mackenzie!
