TEEN MOM Catelynn Baltierra feuds with family after visiting adopted daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra is feuding with her family after a visit with her daughter Carly who she put up for adoption in 2009.
Read the wild text messages here and the Instagram rant that has Baltierra fuming…
16 and Pregnant/Teen Mom OG
16 and Pregnant aired on MTV starting in 2009. Over the course of 6 seasons we met several couples who were dealing with the complicated realities of teenage pregnancy.
The series let to a spin off, Teen Mom, which had 5 seasons and included break out stars Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelyn Baltierra. These moms would later go on to star in Teen Mom OG, as the reality show ALSO inspired Teen Mom 2 and several other reimaginations.
Catelynn and Tyler’s adoption story
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the ultimate OG’s as their story goes all the way back to 16 and Pregnant. The pair conceived their first child when they were 16 years old and ultimately decided to give her up for adoption – the first couple on the series to do so.
The pair eventually married in 2015 and had three more daughters, Nova, Vaeda and Rya.
Their relationship with their adopted daughter’s new parents has been on-and-off, strained by the fact that the adopted parents Brandon and Teresa Davis wanted to keep Carly out of the spotlight (aka off of reality television.)
Hell breaks out after visit with Carly
Catelynn and Tyler just got to visit Carly, who is now 14, and they brought along Nova, Vaeda and Rya making it an extra special reunion for the complete family of 5.
What should have been a highlight of their lives has seemingly dissolved into family trauma however, as it turns out Catelynn’s brother and grandmother immediately went on the attack after the reunion.
In the Instagram screenshots below you can see text messages between the Lowell’s that are down right nasty, with Catelynn’s grandma and brother accusing her of being disrespectful and toxic and Cate calling her mother April out for drinking during their visit.
The Baltierra’s then posted a heartbreaking IG message about intergenerational traumas and having to deal with “toxic sh-t.”
@catelynnmtv This is how my “family” treats me the morning after our visit. The morning after saying goodbye AGAIN to Carly. A morning when I’m waking up with anxiety and missing the time spent with our first born… The morning after seeing my mother drink a beer at our visit… even tho I spoke about my boundaries and not wanting to be around her when she is drinking… a morning when I was going to have to call her out for that… but I’m the toxic one in this family? How can a “grandma” and “brother” speak to me like this?? I’m the one that’s working SO DAMN hard to BREAK these intergenerational traumas! When is enough enough?! When does a person just walk away from all the toxic shit?! THIS is NOT how family is supposed to be… people act like they don’t do wrong to me or don’t do toxic things to me but what about all this? I’m so over it. I’m exhausted… #trauma #toxicrelationships #overit
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com