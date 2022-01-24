We have more great news from former Teen Mom 3 star Alexandria Sekella Peters. The 28-year-old revealed over the weekend that her husband, Tim Peters, has officially adopted her 10-year-old daughter Arabella!
Alex made the announcement on Instagram. She shared the photo above with Arabella and Tim and wrote: “It has been a VERY VERY LONG process but we can finally say Arabella is a PETERS!! 🎉”
As you can probably tell in the photo, Arabella isn’t the only child Tim will be welcoming this year! As we previously reported, Alex is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together. She still hasn’t shared any information about her pregnancy publicly, so it’s unclear when the baby is due or whether it will be a boy or a girl.
Alex and Tim got married in April of 2020 after dating for roughly five years. That means that Tim has been Arabella’s father for more than half of her life.
Arabella’s biological father, Matt McCann, struggled with addiction issued, as shown on Teen Mom 3. Matt and Alex broke up, and he later seemed to be on the right track. After celebrating three years of sobriety in May of 2015, Matt married Lakota Koch at a small ceremony in Idaho in December of that year.
The McCanns welcomed their first child together, Matty Jr., in January of 2016. By May of 2016, Matt had reportedly left his wife and was using drugs again.
Lekota has since moved on from Matt with another man named Tylor. The two have a daughter together and Lekota is currently pregnant with a boy due in February.
Lakota reached out to us after our post about Alexandria’s pregnancy and shared a link to a Facebook post she made in June. In the photo, Matt and his son Matty can be seen from behind walking hand-in-hand. Here’s is Lekota’s caption:
If you told me a year ago that I’d be hanging out with my ex husband Matt McCann, his girlfriend and our son together weekly, I would have laughed. If someone would have told me a year ago, that my partner and I would be co-parenting with my son’s dad, I would have called them delusional. Yet, here we all are. Doing day trips together. Making sure Matty feels loved by all of us. Putting him first. Being adults.
The past is the past for a reason. The more people who love my son, the better. Matty deserves to have all of his family in his life.
Alexandria Guilty Of Harassment In 2021
Unfortunately, the past couple of years hasn’t been all positive for Alexandria. While searching for court records of Arabella’s adoption, I ran across a criminal charge against Alex from last year.
Alex was charged with harassment — subjecting other person to physical contact in June of 2021. She pleaded guilty to the summary offense in August of 2021. A summary offense is less than a misdemeanor and is often called a “non-traffic citation.” Details about the charges are not publicly available online.
