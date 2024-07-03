We have some very sad news to report as Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar has passed away at only 42 years of age.
Marcella Speaks broke the news during a YouTube live stream earlier today. (Full video included below.) Marcella read the following statement from the Jabbar and Scott family:
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She will sorely be missed.
At this time, we are asking for RESPECT and PRIVACY in our moment of grief while we process this great loss!
Keke Jabbar’s cousin, and Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star, LaTisha Scott shared the following message on Facebook:
At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!
LaTisha shared a screen cap of her Facebook post on Instagram and added: “This is hard for our Family!!!!!” in the caption.
No additional information about Keke’s passing has been released. Our thoughts are with her friends, family, and fans.
Below is the Marcella Speaks YouTube video in which she reads the statement from the family about Keke Jabbar’s passing:
