PARTY DOWN returns after 13 years; see which stars are coming back TRAILER

Fans of the Starz comedy Party Down have been waiting for a third season for nearly 13 years.
The show was cancelled prematurely when Jane Lynch left to star on Glee, but the gang is returning and it looks like (almost!) everyone is along for the ride!
Are we having fun yet?
Party Down
Party Down ran for two seasons before ending in 2010. The comedy series, lead by Adam Scott, also starred many comedians such as Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally.
The series follows a group of caterers in Los Angeles as they hope to make it in Hollywood. Some may find it surprising that one of the co-creators of the series was People’s Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd.
After losing some big cast members to other projects, it seemed like Party Down may never return. Until now!
Party Down Season Three Trailer
We learn a lot from the newly released trailer, such as who is returning and where they are at in their lives.
Adam Scott’s character Henry Pollard is not where he ‘pictured himself at 40.’
Party Down Stars Return
One of the most exciting things about the Party Down news is that (most of) the whole gang is back!
Original cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen are all returning for season three, giving Party Down a great shot at having an amazing comeback.
One cast member, however, is noticeably missing. Lizzy Caplan, who played the sarcastic Casey Klein, was not able to participate due to scheduling conflicts with the series Fleishman is in Trouble.
Jennifer Gardner, cameo
Party Down was always known for its celebrity cameos. Often times playing themselves, big stars were always at hit on the series.
Season three looks to keep that tradition alive with the inclusion of James Marsden, Jennifer Garner, and Tyrel Jackson Williams.
“All dressed up and going nowhere.” Party Down returns to Starz Feb 24.
