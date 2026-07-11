‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets Referenced ‘Facebook Bullying’ in Note Before His Death

Police records reveal that Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets wrote about alleged online harassment in a note found after his death.

Sheets died by suicide at his Lake Havasu City, Arizona, home on April 22, 2026, at age 67. His death prompted police to investigate claims that the longtime reality star had been subjected to persistent cyberbullying before he died.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department report, a crime-scene technician discovered a handwritten note in a basket inside a bathroom closet near Sheets’ office. The writing was described as “shaky” and included the statement, “I could not take anymore the Facebook bulling,” followed by a profane message directed at a person whose name was redacted.

The note was written on the back of a document dated Feb. 20, approximately two months before Sheets’ death.

Sheets had raised concerns about being stalked or harassed months before his death. His older brother told investigators that Sheets mentioned having a “stalker” during text conversations in January.

In a March 9 Facebook post, Sheets claimed that his account had been hacked by a person living in Keizer, Oregon.

Sheets wrote that the situation had affected his personal and professional life and alleged that people were appearing at his workplace intending to confront or harm him. He also claimed authorities knew about the situation but were limited in what they could do because the alleged activity was occurring through Facebook.

A detective attempted to contact the people named in Sheets’ allegations. According to the report, one man returned the call from an anonymous number but was described as “extremely uncooperative.” He reportedly denied being near Lake Havasu City or elsewhere in Arizona around the time of Sheets’ death.

The names of the people accused by Sheets were redacted from the publicly released documents, and no criminal charges have been announced in connection with the allegations.

Investigators also spoke with Sheets’ girlfriend, brother and other people close to him while reviewing his phone records.

His girlfriend said the alleged online harassment had caused Sheets considerable stress and contributed to severe sleeping problems. Police found several messages in which Sheets discussed his inability to sleep, and the report concluded that it was “clear” he had been struggling before his death.

The records also describe tension within Sheets’ family shortly before he died. His son and former Storage Wars costar Brandon Sheets had recently visited with his wife, but the visit reportedly ended after a series of arguments.

Sheets’ girlfriend told police that he appeared devastated following the disagreement. She also said he became upset after receiving a message involving allegations about his finances and relationship.

“There is no evidence or information to suggest the death was due to anything other than what was listed in the medical examiner report,” police wrote in the incident report, which was dated June 17 and released publicly on July 8.

Sheets’ death remains officially ruled a suicide.

His Storage Wars colleague René Nezhoda had publicly asked authorities to examine the alleged harassment shortly after Sheets died. Nezhoda said Sheets had been “tormented” online and reminded viewers that appearing on reality television did not give anyone the right to harass cast members.

“You never know what demons somebody faces,” Nezhoda said while urging people to consider the potential consequences of online abuse.

Sheets retired from Storage Wars in 2023 and later operated an antique store in Arizona after experiencing health problems, including a heart attack in 2019.

Following his father’s death, Brandon asked fans to give the family time to grieve.

“My heart is so broken,” he wrote in a tribute. Brandon said he intended to live in his father’s honor and preserve the legacy of Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets. A celebration of life was held on June 29 and attended by family, friends and several former Storage Wars cast members.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress in the United States can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.