Jenny Says Sumit Could “Lose” Her After He Reveals Up to $20,000 in Secret Loans

During the July 13 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Sumit revealed the secret during a group therapy session in the British wilderness. The couple had already been discussing Jenny’s unhappiness about living with Sumit’s parents when he admitted there was something else she needed to know.

“I need to come clean,” Sumit told the group before revealing that he had taken out multiple loans. He estimated the total amount borrowed was between $15,000 and $20,000. The admission stunned Jenny because moving in with Sumit’s parents was supposedly intended to ease the couple’s financial problems.

According to Sumit, the original agreement was that his parents would help cover the household’s expenses. However, he said they stopped contributing after several months, leaving him to borrow money to continue paying the rent.

“For that, I took some loans,” Sumit explained.

Jenny was upset by both the amount of debt and the fact that Sumit had made the decision without consulting her.

“He didn’t discuss it. He just did it,” she told the other couples, adding that she felt the secrecy showed a lack of respect. Summit explained that he deliberately kept the loans from his wife because he believed she would become angry and would not understand why he felt obligated to continue financially supporting his parents.

That explanation did little to calm Jenny, who had already questioned how living with his family was helping them financially if she and Sumit were still responsible for the rent.

The situation appeared to push Jenny to her breaking point. “Oh my God, he’s lying again,” she said in a private interview before declaring that she could no longer continue living under the same circumstances.

“It’s like the last straw, and he’s going to lose me,” Jenny warned. She eventually stormed away from the therapy session, accusing Sumit of failing to understand what she needed from their marriage. Their argument continued inside their tent, where she confronted him more forcefully over his dishonesty.

The conflict also exposed a deeper disagreement about Sumit’s responsibilities to his wife and parents.

Sumit told the group that his cultural upbringing taught him to prioritize his parents and insisted that he could not abandon them. Jenny, however, argued that he also needed to make a greater effort to build the independent life she had repeatedly asked for.

Financial instability has been an ongoing issue for the longtime couple. During their most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit moved into his parents’ home after experiencing what Sumit described as a financial crisis. The family also opened The Family Cafe in an attempt to create a new source of income, although the business has since closed. confession also follows previous arguments over Sumit allegedly making major financial decisions without Jenny’s knowledge, making the new revelation particularly painful for her.

During an earlier episode of The Last Resort, Jenny accused Sumit of investing $50,000 without discussing the decision with her first.

Jenny has recently spoken out about how The Last Resort was filmed before Jenny received her ALS diagnosis in December 2025. Jenny and Sumit publicly revealed the diagnosis in May 2026 and said they remained committed to supporting one another as they adjusted to their new reality.

The Last Resort airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.