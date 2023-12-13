TLC sMothered Sunnie was on numerous reality shows VIDEOS

The cast for TLC’s sMothered Season 5 features quite a few familiar faces. In addition to the two mother/daughter duos returning from Season 4, viewers may also recognize new cast addition Sunnie Diab from her numerous prior appearances on reality TV.
36-year-old Sunnie has quite an extensive resume of reality show appearances, most all of which are based on her relationships with various men. I’ve compiled video clips of Sunnie appearing on four different reality shows between 2016 and 2021. In each of her appearances she is with a different boyfriend.
Sunnie Diab on Virtually In Love
Sunnie appeared on Oxygen’s Virtually In Love in July, 2016. Here’s a synopsis for the show from the network:
Finding love online is becoming increasingly common in the 21st century. After talking to each other on the Internet for a period of time, meeting face-to-face for the first time is a major event for these daters.
‘Virtually in Love’ documents what happens when the couples meet for the first time. Beyond that, they also meet the date’s friends and family, a big step in any relationship. With the new real-life wrinkles thrown into the virtual romances, the couples must decide if they still want to pursue their courtships or if the reality of the situation is too much to overcome in the long term.
Sunnie’s episode was the Virtually In Love Season 1 finale. Here is the episode synopsis:
After dating online for five months, Sunnie visits Jake. Sunnie reveals she is asexual causing Jake to wonder if he still wants to date her. Later, Sunnie drops another bomb making Jake’s choice easier.
Sunnie Diab on A Night With My Ex
One year after Sunnie’s appearance on Oxygen, she hopped networks over to Bravo for the first season of their relationship reality series, A Night With My Ex.
“What would you do if you had the chance to spend an entire night with your ex?” the show synopsis asks. “Would you seek answers, try to gain closure, or make a play to get back together?”
Sunnie appeared with her ex, Matt, in the second episode of the show’s first season. “When Matt and Sunnie were dating, he was jealous of her burgeoning career and continuously felt passed over when she went off on long business trips,” reads the tagline for her episode, titled “Three’s A Crowd.”
Below are two A Night With My Ex clips featuring Sunnie and Matt. In one, Matt reveals to Sunnie that he cheated on her with her best friend. In the other, Sunnie proposes and “open” relationship.
In a catch-up clip shared by Bravo, Sunnie says she was dating a woman.
Sunnie Diab on Divorce Court
After her two relationship drama show appearances, Sunnie moved on to the court room. She appeared on an episode of Divorce Court in January of 2019 with restauranteur Chris Dilan, who she claimed to have been dating for two years.
Sunnie wants Chris to pay more attention to her and stop treating her career in social media as a joke. Chris owns a restaurant and says Sunnie needs to realize it’s his top priority. He’s also tired of her taking so many selfies. Can Judge Lynn Toler help this couple reach a compromise to stay together?
Sunnie and Chris were no longer together at the end of the episode.
Sunnie Diab on Couples Court
After Divorce Court, Sunnie changed reality show jurisdictions to appear on Couples Court in September of 2021.
In an episode titled “Rags To Glitches: Real Estate Mogul Does More Than Just Sell Sunsets,” Sunnie “suspects her real estate mogul boyfriend is purchasing expensive gifts for his female clients because he’s sleeping with them.”
Sunnie’s alleged “real estate mogul boyfriend” is a guy named Jorge Bustos. At the end of the episode they are no longer together.
To check out Sunnie’s latest reality show appearance, along with her newest boyfriend Scott, by tuning in for new episodes of sMothered airing Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com