Fans of the long-running TLC Sister Wives were left shocked last season when Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine, decided to leave her 25-year marriage.
In a move everyone suspected but no one saw coming, Christine left her polygamist family (who had relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona) and now lives in Utah near her her daughters Mykelti and Aspyn.
Christine wanted the family, not just the husband
Viewers assumed Christine’s strained relationships with her sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, was a contributing factor to her decision. Now it appears she may just have been trying to ditch Kody!
Christine has been seen several times this summer spending time with former sister wife Janelle. They’re even promoting products together!
The relationship, which was tumultuous for years, seems to have instantly mended now that they are no longer sharing a husband.
Partners in Crime
One big thing Christine and Janelle have in common is the controversial product Plexus. The dietary supplement is designed to cleanse the gastrointestinal tract, but skeptics point out that it may be dangerous.
The FDA issued a warning letter to Plexus Worldwide cautioning that three of its products were “not generally recognized as safe and effective” for weight loss or any other health uses.
Nevertheless, the product seems to be bringing these two together in ways we’ve never seen!
Relationship Rebuilding
Janelle and Christine seem to be powering forward with their own blended family the way it makes sense to them. In addition to their MLM venture Plexus, they’ve also documented game nights and trips to Disney on Instagram.
The two were most recently spotted together at Lund Canyon Coffee in Flagstaff where they played the board game Azul on a rainy afternoon.
The status of the relationships with Christine and the other sister wives seems relatively unknown. Neither Meri or Robyn have posted about their family in a while. In fact, Robyn hasn’t posted on her Instagram since 2019.
