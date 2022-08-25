As some viewers have suspected Christine Brown had planned to leave Kody Brown before the last Season, (16) even aired. Now, she’s revealing that she’s been wanting to leave polygamy for years. However, omething major happened in 2020 that sealed the ending of their spiritual marriage.
Christine recently told People that she decided to leave Kody when he broke her little girl’s heart.
The final episode of Season 15 started with a difficult conversation between Kody, Christine, and their daughter Ysabel about Ysabel’s upcoming scoliosis surgery. At this time, Ysabel was in constant pain, between 8 and 9 on scale of 10, so surgery was necessary to
At that time Kody so concerned about COVID restrictions that he didn’t want to accompany Ysabel on her trip to New Jersey to get the surgery. Not only did he decline to go, but he was extremely agitated and cold towards Ysabel during this conversation. Instead of expressing sympathy for her pain, or even acknowledging her pain, he was fixated on his negative feelings toward Christine.
At one point, Kody even made Ysabel cry when he suggested that she go to New Jersey by herself to have the surgery. Christine reassured her that she wouldn’t go alone, but she couldn’t believe Kody said that to their daughter.
Later, Kody asked Ysabel to not turn into a “bitter old housewife” because he wasn’t coming with her to her surgery,”
In September 2020, Christine and Truely traveled with Ysabel to New Jersey to have the surgery done. While waking up from anesthesia and on powerful pain meds Ysabel asked for her dad in her altered state. She continued to ask for him while she was on heavy doses of painkillers. Ysabel obviously wanted her dad to be there for her during this difficult time, but he wasn’t there.
Christine was deeply upset that Kody had let Ysabel down, but in that moment she realized that she didn’t need Kody anymore.
“I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here.’ And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her,'” Christine told People. “It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me.’ It was a good wake-up call. In the end I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”
Ysabel had a very difficult time healing after her surgery, but after she healed the surgery was a huge success.
Not only did Kody break Ysabel’s heart by not going with her to her surgery, but he also set Christine up to be humiliated by the other wives when she pitched a move back to Utah because polygamy had been decriminalized there. Kody led her on, telling her that he wanted to move back to Utah too.
Then, in the final scene of Season 15, he smirked as she pitched her idea to the other women and watched as they made their cases for staying in Flagstaff. Then, Kody argued that they stay in Flagstaff, which surprised Christine. Kody told the interview cameras that he enjoyed watching the blame being put on Christine.
Once it started to sink in with Christine that no one was going to entertain the idea of going to Utah, especially Kody, she broke down in tears. Then, she and Meri walked off for a while and Chrsitine confessed that she didn’t want to be married to Kody anymore. Meri tried to persuade Christine to stay by asking her to “look at the mountain” and stay in the marriage.
Christine said that the mountain wasn’t enough, and Meri advised her to “make it enough.” Meri asked Christine to look at her, and where’s she been in this relationship with Kody, but Christine said she didn’t want that.
Meri kept asking Christine to not give up, but Christine argued that maybe leaving Kody wasn’t giving up, maybe it just “looks different.”
“I don’t want to look at the mountains and remember the angels how they were singing and I felt this pull,” Christine says. “I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here. But it’s been a struggle this whole time. I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter. I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it. I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this.”
Thankfully, after leaving Kody, Christine has never been happier. “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier,” Christine told People.