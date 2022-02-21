SISTER WIVES Christine has her own show: Cooking with Just Christine

Many viewers are hoping for some kind of spin-off from Sister Wives’ Christine Brown after she divorced Kody. While she won’t be appearing on TV on her own, Christine does have a new web series. It’s a cooking show where she shares the recipes for some of her favorite tasty, easy-to-make dishes.
“I’m Christine Brown, you know me from Sister Wives,” Christine says in the trailer. “But what you might not know is how much I love to cook.”
It then cuts to a scene of Christine adding cheese to an omelet-type dish while her daughter Truely says “tha cheeezzz.” Christine replies, “yaaaas,” which are very appropriate celebrations of cheese. Truely isn’t the only Brown kid who will make an appearance on the web series. Her daughter Mykelti also shows up in the trailer.
The series will air exclusively on TLC.com, but right now all we have is the trailer.
Christine’s love for cooking has come through the show over the years, and the Brown kids have always seemed to enjoy her food. Her Mock Tapioca Pudding was always a family favorite. If this cooking show goes over well, Christine might put out a cookbook and pivot to a more food-centered career.
Meanwhile, Sister Wives will have at least one more Season documenting the fractured Brown family as they move on from the divorce from Christine, Meri’s estrangement, questioning polygamy, the fallout from COVID, and other big issues.