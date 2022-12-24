Gwendlyn Brown, who is the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine, has started a Patreon and a YouTube channel reacting to Sister Wives episodes. In her first reaction Gwendlyn offers her fair and honest opinions about the second episode of Season 17. One of the truth bombs she dropped was about how she really feels about her father’s fourth (and only legal) wife Robyn.
Around the 16:24 mark Gwendlyn answers a question about whether her opinion about Robyn and Kody has changed since she started watching the show.
“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me ’cause I don’t really like her as a person,” Gwendlyn replied. “So, it’s probably not a completely valid response. But watching her makes me like her less for sure.”
Earlier in her reaction, Gwendlyn was kind of surprised that her mom Christine and Robyn were never very close because she remembers them seeming close when Robyn first joined the family.
Gwendlyn is one of the only children in the family who has watched the show, she says and she hasn’t watched it until very recently.
“It’s kind of stressful from an outside perspective,” Gwendlyn says. “It’s just drama for the viewers but to us it’s like your family.”
She also said that Kody hasn’t actively reached out to his adult children since this season has started airing, but shared that she has reached out to him to find his availability. She says that Kody has been working on himself and getting better.
While watching the episode, Gwendlyn often found herself agreeing with her father’s opinions, especially about COVID, but also noted that the opinions of her mother and Janelle were spot-on as well.
You can join Gwendlyn’s Patreon here.