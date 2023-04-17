Seeking Brother Husband star Elisa Onorato is no stranger to being in a front of a camera. The 33-year-old reality star is an actress who graduated from California State University Fresno with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater Arts.
“I am an actor and it is my calling and the thing I love the most,” Elisa says in an intro episode of her and husband Mike’s palyamory podcast, Poly+Amor=Us (or PolyPlusAmorEqualsUS).
“I really love storytelling and exploring different emotions through characters,” Elisa continues. “That’s why I love acting, because I can play a character who is nothing like me, but get to explore that emotional depth.”
Elisa reveals that she started acting at a very young age and continued to pursue acting “all through high school and then in college.”
According to Elisa’s Backstage profile, she has an extensive theatrical resume that includes acting in productions like The Tempest, It’s a Wonderful Life, Men On Boats and the solo show, Helen of Troy.
Elisa’s film acting resume includes the Art of Acting Studio production Twin Flames, Fresno State’s Missed Connections, and Escape To The Cove.
Escape To The Cove is available to watch for free on YouTube, but it doesn’t appears as though Elisa talks much in the film. Here’s the movie, cued up to a very dramatic scene with Elisa — sans dialogue:
Elisa also has a comedy reel available on her Backstage profile in which she is wearing the same yellow floral dress that she wears in her Seeking Brother Husband confessionals! Unfortunately, the video is not embeddable and you’ll have to head over to Backstage to see it.
I will conclude with the Poly+Amor=Us podcast episode in which Elisa talks about her love for (and experience with) acting:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com