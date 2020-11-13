REALITY TEA – After suffering a miscarriage this past summer, former Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has revealed that she’s pregnant again. Not only that, but we’ve just gotten a Scheana Shay gender reveal — complete with the requisite high-quality magazine photoshoot. Scheana says she’s “just excited to be having a healthy baby”
CELEBITCHY – According to at least two former senior White House aides — one of whom went on record — Melania Trump considers her marriage to America’s current president “over” and is ready to file divorce paperwork the second Joe Biden (who won the 2020 presidential election) assumes power from Melania’s still-husband (who lost)
JEZEBEL – Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s teenage daughter in the now-infamous sequel, won’t come right out and say if she thinks Rudy Giuliani was masturbating while in the room with her. But she does say that Sacha Baron Cohen, who broke up Bakalova and Giuliani’s scene, arrived “just in time”
VOX – And speaking of our current political situation: there are two big differences between what’s happening with the 2020 presidential election hangover and what happened in 2000. One is that the 2000 election was extremely close in one state, whereas 2020 is close-but-not-recount-close in five states. The other is that the current president is only “challenging handfuls of votes” — literally a few hundred in total — despite having lost in those five states by a combined total of about 131,000
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – “Chelsea Houska: Did She Leave Teen Mom 2 Because Cole DeBoer Was Being Bullied By Fans?”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Former Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks Announces Upcoming Book About Reality TV & the Hardships of Motherhood”
THE BLAST – Evidently Kaley Cuoco thinks The Big Bang Theory‘s writers started putting more sex scenes between herself and Johnny Galecki after the two broke up, as a way of “messing with the two stars”
GO FUG YOURSELF – GFY’s throwbacks to 90s red carpets have been giving me life throughout this pandemic and this There’s Something About Mary premiere gallery is no exception
LAINEY GOSSIP – “In anticipation of its premiere on Disney+ later this winter, WandaVision covers Entertainment Weekly. Even though the profile bills EW’s access as “unprecedented”—there have been Marvel set visits before—this is a pretty standard cover feature for Marvel. They give away tidbits but hardly illuminate the whole project for fans”
DLISTED – A teenager who’s spent a fair bit of time over the past few years climbing things while naked decided to climb a 660-foot crane and then hang from the end of it — also naked — because he really wanted to do it before turning 20
