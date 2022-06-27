Colorado couple Garrick and Danielle Merrifield consider Roberta (“Bert”) to be their spiritual sister wife, but on the Seeking Sister Wife season airing right now they haven’t seen her in over a year. What’s going on with Roberta? Will she ever make it to the U.S. to legally marry Garrick?
After Garrick met Roberta on a polygamist dating site, things moved fast between them. The only problem was that she lived in Brazil. In order to get Roberta to the United States on a K-1 fiancé visa, Garrick and Danielle went to drastic measures and got legally divorced.
During last year’s season, Garrick and Danielle traveled to Mexico to meet up with Roberta. During that time Garrick tried for a baby with Roberta and had a non-legal commitment ceremony. Because of that, the Merrifields consider Roberta to be their sister wife.
It’s been very difficult to get Roberta to move to the U.S. to live her life with the Merrifields and continue trying for children. Because of her spotty service, they’ve even had trouble video chatting with her.
During a recent episode where the Merrifields meet up with potential fourth wife Lea, Garrick breaks down in tears while he’s able to videocall with Roberta for the first time in a long time.
Does Roberta have a visa?
According to Danielle on the first episode of Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife Roberta does, in fact, have a visa. They say that she hasn’t made the trip to see them, though, because her mother has been ill.
As of the taping of the show, the Merrifields had no idea when they were going to see Roberta again or continue moving her to the U.S. Garrick is eager, however, to start the “baby-making process again” once she gets her.
Have the Merrifields seen Roberta since the show?
There is evidence on social media that the Merrifields may have met up with Roberta in Mexico again, and may still be there right now.
On June 18, 2022, Danielle posted on Instagram that she and Garrick (who she calls her “King) have made it to Mexico.
Neither Danielle or Garrick ever post photos or updates about either Roberta or Lea. They do, however, constantly post photos and videos of each other.
A redditor did spot that Roberta may be in Mexico as well based on a photo from her private IG.
Danielle, for example, posted this video of Garrick in the shower wearing sunglasses.
Photo: TLC