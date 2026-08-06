SEEKING SISTER WIFE Lorrana Merrifield launches GoFundMe

Seeking Sister Wife star Lorrana Merrifield has launched a GoFundMe campaign, but she refuses to answer questions about her current status in regards to Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield.

Lorrana announced the crowdsourcing effort with an Instagram post on Saturday:

Hi everyone, it’s me again. 🙏🏾 Some of you may remember that a few months ago I shared that I was looking for legal help. Since then, I have reached out to different resources and organizations and tried to find the support I needed, but unfortunately I still have not been able to get the assistance I need. Through my faith and everything I have been walking through, I understand that this is the moment when I need to ask for help. I created a fundraiser to help me get the legal representation and support I need during this season of my life. If you are able to contribute or share, it would mean so much to me. Thank you for all the love, kindness, prayers, and support you have shown me throughout my journey. 🤍 The link is in my bio.



Lorrana’s campaign has a goal of $6,000. Below is Lorrana’s entry accompanying the campaign:

Hi my name is Lorrana I am going through a very difficult and unexpected transition in my life. I am working hard to rebuild stability and move forward, but I am currently facing challenges that I cannot handle alone. I am seeking support to help me access the resources and assistance I need during this challenging time. Because this is a sensitive family matter, I need to protect my privacy and cannot share many personal details. I am grateful for every message, prayer, and contribution. Any support means more than I can express and will help me take important steps toward rebuilding my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and support.

In the days following her announcement, Lorrana received backlash online. She posted a statement earlier today addressing some of the concerns and questions:

I want to share a small clarification with you because many people have been asking about my situation and the reason why I am asking for support. I understand that many people want transparency because they genuinely want to support me, but they still have questions about certain things. I want to be honest with you while also respecting the limits of what I can share. I even wrote down what I wanted to say because there are personal matters that I need to handle privately, especially to protect my daughter’s privacy. What I can share is that, at this time, I do not have regular financial support that covers my expenses and responsibilities. I am actively looking for a job, but this process has been more difficult than I expected. In the meantime, lam doing everything I can to rebuild my life, care for my daughter, and create stability. I am also facing significant expenses related to my current situation, including the need for legal representation, which is one of the reasons I created my fundraiser and accepted support from those who want to help me during this time. I am not asking anyone to fix my life. I am working hard to find employment, become independent, and build a better future for myself and my daughter. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has shown kindness, sent messages, shared my story, prayed for us, or contributed in any way. Every bit of support has meant so much to us 🙏🏾🤍

#SeekingSisterWife It appears Lorrana Merrifield is still optimistic about her marriage to Garrick Merrifield, despite his recent domestic violence arrest. Earlier today Lorrana posted this gallery of photos featuring Garrick's proposal. pic.twitter.com/rvyuANbK4T — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 1, 2026

WHERE IS LORRANA MERRIFIELD LIVING NOW?

Lorrana has been reluctant to answer questions for apparent legal reasons, but she did reveal where she is currently living.

“I am no longer in Colorado,” Lorrana wrote in the comments of one of her Instagram posts. “I am currently in Ventura, California. As I mentioned in my post, I have already reached out to different organizations and legal resources trying to find assistance, but unfortunately I have not been able to find the legal representation I need. That is why I am asking for support at this time to help me access legal representation in the Ventura, CA area.”

However, Lorrana continues to dodge any questions about her current status with Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield.

“Are you still living w Dannielle and Garrick?” one commenter asked. “I would consider donating, but don’t have the whole story. Too many missing pieces. Legal rep for what and why?”

“I completely understand, and I would probably feel the same,” Lorrana replied. “Unfortunately, I’m not able to share more details publicly at this time. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to everyone who chooses to support me or simply keep me in their prayers. 🙏🏾”

Lorrana was also asked if she receives any child support from Garrick, but she declined to answer.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com