SEEKING SISTER WIFE Is the Davis family still together? 2023 update

The TLC series Seeking Sister Wife follows couples who are looking to add women to their relationships. Get an update on the Davis family introduced in season 4 here.
Seeking Sister Wife
Seeking Sister Wife is a reality series by TLC that follows couples who practice polygamy. Polygamy means there are more than two wives within a committed relationship with one husband.
The show debuted in 2018 and his run for 4 successful seasons. Notable relationships from the show include Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, the Winder family, and the Davises.
The Davis family
When we met the Davis family in season 4 they were a party of 3. Husband Nick Davis was in a “marriage” with two women: April and Jennifer.
Their story arc on Seeking Sister Wife is that Nick had met a new woman who is interested in maybe adding to the family. Over the series we see him court “third wife” Danielle and inevitably they all propose to her.
Danielle married into the family with a group wedding ceremony during the season finale.
It is interesting to note that in the Davis family, it is the women who are married. In order to insure that there is no jealousy or imbalance of power, April and Jennifer are actually the family’s legal marriage.
Is the Davis family still together?
Fans will be happy to know that the Davis family is not only still together, but they are also thriving. Yes, the family of four is now a family of five with the addition of a baby Vera from mom Jennifer in June 2022.
April also has a son from a previous relationship that Nick acts as a father figure to.
The Davises post often on Instagram time during their day-to-day lives. They’ve been visiting comic book stores, celebrating group Valentine’s Day, and taking their baby on walks all together.
The Davis family is a true unit and Danielle seems to fit in beautifully. They have purchased their 12 foot bed in order to accommodate all of their needs.
Hopefully we will see this family grow on a new season of Seeking Sister Wife, premiere date yet to be announced.
