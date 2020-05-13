LINKS Scheana vs Editor, Kelly Dodd’s Covid comments, Kathryn Dennis controversy…

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – It’s Scheana vs Editor in an unexpected Vanderpump Rules dustup, as one of the show’s editors recently revealed that she goes out of her way to make Scheana look bad whenever possible for the final cut. Editor Bri Dellinger said on a since-deleted episode of Twisted Plot Podcast that “If If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in”
REALITY TEA – I’ve lost track of how many reality stars have said flippant things about the number of people who’ll die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is the latest. Whether out of genuine disgust or ass-covering, several former RHOC stars quickly took Kelly to task
CELEBITCHY – In adjacent reality-stars-acting-terribly news, Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis issued a faux-pology after making several racist comments about a Charleston radio host who called out a friend of Kathryn’s for being — wait for it — racist
DLISTED – Robert Pattinson’s GQ cover feature is pretty bananas for a number of different reasons, but the main one seems to be that Pattinson is barely capable of taking care of himself and at one point has a hilariously inept time trying to cook pasta in the microwave. (Also, it seems Tenet doesn’t actually involve time travel, which makes me a) want to see it more and b) even sadder that there’s no way it’s showing in a real, live movie theater)
LAINEY GOSSIP – Canada’s Drag Race, set to debut later this summer, finally offered a big preview, and if you’re a fan of the original you should be happy: “There’s a lot to get excited about. Stacey McKenzie talks about the diversity of drag and of contestants. I’m hoping that we’ll get to see more cultures and artistry on screen. Bowyer-Chapman even hints at a potential Drag King, maybe even in this season! Brooke Lynn also talks about how being a contestant on the show has made her more empathetic to some of the challenges the girls are going through. That’s a unique perspective that I don’t think any other Drag Race franchise has”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Quarantined gardeners, assemble: “What are you growing? What are you trying not to kill at the moment? Do you have a Weird Thing happening to one of your plants?”
JEZEBEL – Should we bring back pieing politians we disagree with, or is this far too quaint an idea for 2020 and beyond? Side question: If we do bring it back, can we please go beyond just whipped cream in a pie tin? I feel like a good, heavy fruit pie to the face would be far more satisfying to both use for the pie-er and witness for the blogger watching from the comfort of home
THE BLEMISH – In further celebrity racism news, Bryan Adams has some thoughts about coronavirus — so, basically this story is a merger of what Kathryn Dennis and Kelly Dodd needed two different people to do
THE BLAST – Future is giving Tekashi 6ix9ine advice “about dealing with baby mamas,” per Tekashi’s request
VOX – “Fauci’s Senate testimony debunked a number of Trump’s favorite coronavirus lies: Fauci didn’t even say Trump’s name. He didn’t have to”
