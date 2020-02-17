LINKS Justin Bieber shaved, Gina Kirschenheiter returns, Duchess Kate hypnobirths…

Justin Bieber shaved 1

JEZEBELAfter months of uncertainty, our long international nightmare is over: Justin Bieber shaved off his mustache. Fans of the French-Canadian tickler need not worry, though; Bieber has already promised that the fuzz on his upper lip will be back in due time (presumably whenever his manager talks him out of another face tattoo)

REALITY TEASpeaking of departures and returns, RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter has confirmed that she’s rejoining the cast and already begun filming the next season of the show

DLISTEDI had no idea that hypnobirthing was a thing, so Duchess Kate’s first-ever podcast interview was doubly earth-shaking for me

VOXIt seems a great many former ranking officials at the Department of Justice think that the current Attorney General should probably not have that job

THE BLASTDrew Carey’s ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick died this weekend, just a few hours after being attacked in her home and apparently shoved off her third-story balcony. Police have arrested an ex-boyfriend of Harwick’s, against whom she had recently taken out a restraining order

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPCaesar Mack from 90 Day Fiance will be on a episode of Naked and Afraid later this season, which is why he’s been posting so many social media updates from the gym lately

GO FUG YOURSELFHere’s Miley Cyrus, practicing the subtle art of the scarf-shirt

LAINEY GOSSIPIf James Marsden’s character in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is anything like his character in Dead To Me, I think we know how he got the part. (The studio should do a mashup of those two things just for the parents who had to suffer through Sonic next to their kids)

CELEBITCHYAccording to Robert Pattinson, “no one realized that Twilight was an arthouse movie.” Hopefully he tries to make the same argument when doing promo for Batman in a couple years

THE BLEMISHA Russian BJJ competitor tried a move called the “flying ambar” in competition and accidentally broke his neck. And yes, if you’re feeling up to it, there is video

(Photo credit: Justin Bieber shaved via Instagram)

