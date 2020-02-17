LINKS Justin Bieber shaved, Gina Kirschenheiter returns, Duchess Kate hypnobirths…

JEZEBEL – After months of uncertainty, our long international nightmare is over: Justin Bieber shaved off his mustache. Fans of the French-Canadian tickler need not worry, though; Bieber has already promised that the fuzz on his upper lip will be back in due time (presumably whenever his manager talks him out of another face tattoo)
REALITY TEA – Speaking of departures and returns, RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter has confirmed that she’s rejoining the cast and already begun filming the next season of the show
DLISTED – I had no idea that hypnobirthing was a thing, so Duchess Kate’s first-ever podcast interview was doubly earth-shaking for me
VOX – It seems a great many former ranking officials at the Department of Justice think that the current Attorney General should probably not have that job
THE BLAST – Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick died this weekend, just a few hours after being attacked in her home and apparently shoved off her third-story balcony. Police have arrested an ex-boyfriend of Harwick’s, against whom she had recently taken out a restraining order
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Caesar Mack from 90 Day Fiance will be on a episode of Naked and Afraid later this season, which is why he’s been posting so many social media updates from the gym lately
GO FUG YOURSELF – Here’s Miley Cyrus, practicing the subtle art of the scarf-shirt
LAINEY GOSSIP – If James Marsden’s character in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is anything like his character in Dead To Me, I think we know how he got the part. (The studio should do a mashup of those two things just for the parents who had to suffer through Sonic next to their kids)
CELEBITCHY – According to Robert Pattinson, “no one realized that Twilight was an arthouse movie.” Hopefully he tries to make the same argument when doing promo for Batman in a couple years
THE BLEMISH – A Russian BJJ competitor tried a move called the “flying ambar” in competition and accidentally broke his neck. And yes, if you’re feeling up to it, there is video
