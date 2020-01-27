LINKS RIP Kobe, Grammys 2020, RHOC cast shakeup…

RIP Kobe

CELEBITCHYRIP Kobe: The Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend died yesterday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. None of the nine people on board the helicopter survived the crash; among the eight other victims was Kobe’s thirteen-year-old daughter, Gianna

GO FUG YOURSELFThen, in one of the more surreal pop culture juxtapositions we’re likely to see in 2020, the Lakers’ home arena — better known as the Staples Center — hosted the 2020 Grammys. Plenty of celebrities were still visibly in shock and reeling from the news of Bryant’s death; that said, Billy Porter’s hat went a long way toward making pretty much everyone feel better

THE BLEMISHThe Grammys were also the venue for Demi Lovato’s first public performance in almost two years. She sang “Anyone,” a song she wrote literally the same week as her 2018 overdose, and was so overwhelmed that she had to stop partway through and begin again

DLISTEDTaylor Swift, on the other hand, did not perform at the Grammys, because of some behind-the-scenes drama that kind of got overshadowed

LAINEY GOSSIPOne person who did perform was Lil Nas X — he had the most-tweeted-about moment of the whole show by rolling up with BTS to perform “Seoul Town Road,” their remix of Nas’ “Old Town Road”

THE BLASTAlmost a year after his tragic death, Nipsey Hussle won two Grammy awards: One for Best Rap Performance and the other for Best Rap / Sung Performance. The Grammy categories will never, ever make sense, but congrats to Nipsey’s collaborators as well as his family

JEZEBEL“The Recording Academy, the organization responsible for the Grammys, says it’ll take steps to ensure diversity and inclusion, following a complaint filed by former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan accusing the Academy of being a “boys’ club” full of white men who contribute to a corrupt and rigged Grammys voting process.”

REALITY TEAFinally, in news not related to Kobe or the Grammys, Vicki Gunvalson has officially announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County, along with long-time co-star Tamra Judge

VOXIn case you forgot, there’s still a presidential impeachment trial going on. The range of possibilities of what could happen this week is vast; on the one side is “The whole thing could be over” and on the other is “The shit could really start hitting the fan”

(Photo credit: RIP Kobe via NBA)

