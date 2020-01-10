LINKS Meghan Markle RHOBH, another Duggar, Rob vs Blac Chyna part 317…

REALITY TEA – In response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing they were stepping away from their roles in the British royal family, Andy Cohen extended an invitation to Meghan to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo Instagram account even came up with a tagline for her! Would you welcome a Meghan Markle RHOBH union? #CountessShmountess
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – The Duggar family continue their bid to take control of the voting majority in the state of Arkansas by the year 3000 as Jim Bob and Michelle welcome yet another grandchild. #Duggarmandering
DLISTED – Rob Kardashian wants primary custody of his daughter Dream because his ex Blac Chyna “is doing damage to their daughter by being drunk all the time, snorting up coke, inviting strangers over her house to party while Dream is there, and violently attacking people in her home by throwing knives and lit candles at them.” I’m no lawyer, but that sounds like a pretty good argument. #DreamParents
CELEBITCHY – In a real-life Inception-inspired sequel to Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a drunken man who fell of a Club Med yacht and managed to tread water for 11 hours. #DiCaprioverboard
VOX – Since September, at least 17.9 million acres of Australia have burned in one of the country’s worst fire seasons on record. That’s more than eight times the area that burned in California in 2018, the state’s most destructive year for wildfires. Here are 8 things everyone should know about Australia’s wildfire disaster. #bushfire
LAINEY GOSSIP – The brand new trailer for Birds of Prey has dropped in which Harley Quinn shares her break up story. Her story is complete with the usual things associated with most every break up: crying while eating Easy Cheese straight from the can, getting together for a fun time with your girl friends, and blowing up your ex’s chemical plant. #HammerGlamor
THE BLEMISH – When Lifetime eventually airs their made-for-TV miniseries Escaping the Royal Family about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, they will apparently have to cast someone to play Oprah because she was the one who reportedly helped motivate the couple to make the change. #OprahWinfreedom
THE BLAST – Billionairess Kylie Jenner posed in a skin-tight blue tie-dyed dress on Instagram, and the Sorella look instantly sold out — in every size. #Kylieconomics
TAMARA TATTLES – Bravo needed an hour-and-a-half Reunion segment to fully address LeeAnne Locken, including the “infinity dress,” her Two-Face costume, and the explicit ping pong thing. #LeeAnneLockenLoad
THE GRACE REPORT – Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood goes after her ex Andrew Glennon for contempt of court in regards to the custody arrangement for their son James. Grace shakes her damn head and takes us all on a trip down memory lane to pretty much the same damn thing months ago. #AmberPortwoodn’t
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks