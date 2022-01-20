During last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County Dr. Jen Armstrong spoke about her “long and painful” journey with a bone tumor in her femur. How’s she doing now?
Jen developed the tumor in her 20s. She underwent multiple surgeries and spent a lot of time in a wheelchair. They had to take out part of her bone and replace the bone marrow with cement.
In order to maintain health and mobility in her leg, Jen has to do a special workout every day to get blood to flow. She can’t do things like jogging because the pounding would be too harsh.
She’s in pain every day, which she manages with physical therapy and working out. If she doesn’t work out every day, the leg can get stiff and the pain can get really bad.