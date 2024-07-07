RHOC alum Jeana Keough took down a heavily filtered selfie and replaced it with the real thing after her daughter Kara Bosworth called her out.
“Take this down, now,” Kara commented on a photo Jeana uploaded to Instagram with so much filter it looked completely fake.
When Jeana reploaded the same photo seemingly without any filter at all, Kara praised her mom. “There’s my girl,” she said.
In the photo Jane was posing with her friend Chip McAllister, who won Season 5 of The Amazing Race. His face was smoothed out by the filter, but not to the degree that Jeana’s face was changed.
Props to Jeana for sharing her natural face to the world.
Jaena appeared on Seasons 1-5 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which was the show that launched the iconic franchise. She’s since come back as a “friend” several times, and provided narration in Season 15.
Jeana was married to Matt Keough from 1984-2019, although they divorced several years after their separation. Matt passed away in 2020, just months after the divorce was finalized. They had three children together: Shane, Kara, and Colton.