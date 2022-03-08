In episode 9 of season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is aptly titled “The Dinner Party from Hell,” Camille Grammer invites her friend Allison DuBois to be the focus of a dinner party with her castmates. Allison is a psychic medium who is the inspiration from the show Medium starring Patricia Arquette.
The story is that she was a suburban housewife who got hired to work with law enforcement because of her supposed psychic abilities. At the dinner party, Allison said she was still employed that way, although they’re no real evidence that she has ever helped detectives solve a crime. She also said quite a few other things at the dinner party, where she was imbibing Camille’s extremely strong cocktail on an empty stomach.
When pressed to work “off the clock” for the girls, Allison told Kyle Richards that her husband Mauricio will “never emotionally fulfill” her.
Camille warned the group before they pressed her to do a reading on them by telling them that she might dig up more than they want to know. “If someone’s husband is cheating on them, you’ll know it,” Camille said, which was ironic because at the time her husband Kelsey Grammar was cheating on her while he was away performing on Broadway. She didn’t find out that night, however, but she also didn’t ask Allison.
What’s Allison up to now?
Medium ran from 2005 to 2011, and Allison said in the interview below that she was “relieved” when it ended so she could focus on her other work.
Allison currently has a podcast called The Dead Life with Allison Dubois, and offers a number of products and services on her website allisondubois.com, including readings and classes. She’s named her instructional series “Dead University.”
Allison’s last book was published in 2020 and is called Love Can’t Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies.
PHOTO: Allison Dubois Instagram @mediumallison