RHOBH Did Teddi Mellencamp just reveal husband cheated while on TV? “My first season I was hiding something with Edwin.”

On the October 25th episode of Watch What Happens Live, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp may have accidently admitted to the fact that her husband Edwin Arroyave cheated on her during their reality tv tenure.
Then, a day later on her podcast Two T’s in a Pod, she mentioned in again.
Two T’s in a Pod
Two T’s in a Pod is a podcast hosted by former Real Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Mellencamp was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons 8-10, and Tamra Judge was on Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 3-14.
The podcast description reads:
Two “ex-housewives” Watching, Recapping, Armchair Quarterbacking, Breaking Down all the Breaking News. Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge team up to Tell All. Listen each week as they watch and rehash as only they can. Who knows housewives better than housewives?! Right?! Teddi and Tamra are Two Ts in a Pod. (Telling All).
Cohost Teddi Mellencamp is most famously known for being the daughter of American rockstar John Cougar Mellencamp. The Housewives alum currently has 3 children, Slate, 10, Cruz, 7, and Dove, 3, with husband Edwin Arroyave whom she’s been married to since 2011.
Did Edwin cheat on Teddi?
On the October 25th episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mellencamp may have accidently admitted to the fact that her husband Edwin Arroyave cheated on her during their reality tv tenure saying “My first season I was hiding something with Edwin and I 99% thought our marriage wasn’t going to make it.”
A shocked Andy Cohen (and Kyle if you watch her face) move on quickly, as it was supposed to be a rapid fire question round:
1 day later during Two T’s in a Pod on October 26, Teddi Mellencamp seemingly spilled the rest of this boiling hot tea on accident. While discussing Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards current relationship status, John Mellencamp’s daughter may have implied that she too has been involved in a cheating scandal.
Commenting on how her friend and colleague Kyle Richards must be feeling after reports are coming out that Umansky has been cheating, Teddi implies that she doesn’t just sympathize but also empathizes:
Teddi: For years I had so much resentment towards Edwin and it was to the point where I couldn’t even look at him. And the fact that we’ve been able to work through it has been huge. But like once you’ve been burned it’s really hard to come back——
Tamra: Wait are you saying he cheated on you?
Teddi: Um. I’m saying. I’m saying that the photographs that, um, Kyle just had to see online on TMZ were very triggering for me as well.
You can tell from the podcast recording that she let this gossip slip. Is Teddi serious or just laying the ground work for a return to RHOBH?
Beverly Hills cheaters
This certainly isn’t the first cheating accusation to appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For years it has been speculated that the woman Mauricio allegedly cheated with was costar Dorit Kemsley.
Kemsley is currently in her own separation from husband PK. The news comes on the heels of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s current marital issues.
Sutton Stracke, hoping to be part of the storyline, implied that PK had a female passenger when he was arrested for his DUI in November 2021 on the premiere episode of season 13.
Interestingly, Teddi was the one to shoot down these claims.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7 CT on Bravo and Peacock.
