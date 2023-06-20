RHOBH Kyle Richards to star in LGBTQ RomCom “The Holiday Exchange”

Kyle Richards is more than just a Real Housewife. The RHOBH OG is starring in an LGBTQ holiday movie set to premiere later this year.
Read more about her acting career and what we can expect from The Holiday Exchange…
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a Bravo reality series that has run since 2010.
Over the course of 12 seasons the franchise has seen many different cast members come and go, but the OG of the series is Kyle Richards who has been on since day one.
Kyle Richards is a child actor who is married to Mauricio Umansky, founder of the successful real estate group The Agency. Together they share 4 daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Portia and Sophia.
Season 13 filming just wrapped with Kyle’s infamous White Party and will include Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne in addition to Richards.
Kyle Richards acting career
Before the Real Housewives, Kyle Richards was a child star. Acting in many tv shows and films, she is most famous for her role as Alicia Sanderson in Little House on the Prairie.
Many may not remember her as
Most recently Kyle had an epic cameo on How I Met Your Father as
Kyle Richards is staying busy ❣️ cute lil cameo on How I Met Your Father. #rhobh pic.twitter.com/6j6ZvehBfE
— BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 30, 2023
The Holiday Exchange
Richards has a film role coming up this holiday season that has everyone buzzing. The Holiday Exchange is set to be an LGBTQ RomCom with Kyle in a leading role as “Lola Williams.”
IMDb describes it as the following:
Wilde must cope with vacationing as a bachelor, so he decides to swap houses on an LGBTQ app with Oliver. In their efforts to escape their woes they end up meeting two locals who set romance on fire from LA to the charming town of Brilfax.
Also starring Taylor Frey and Rick Cosnett, the movie is in post-production so one can only assume it will premiere during the holiday 2023 season.
The Holiday Exchange is written by star Taylor Frey and directed by Jake Helgren.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com