In light of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, she’s been in a PR circus with her friend Morgan Wade, a country singer. The women made a seductive music video together and even have matching tattoos. Are they really dating, or are they using their friendship to spin clout for themselves?
In August 2023, a month after Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation, Morgan Wade uploaded a spicy music video starring Kyle for her song “Fall in Love With Me.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer showed Kyle tattooing a “K” onto Morgan. The pair share matching tattoos of hearts on their wrists as well.
Despite all the buzz, Kyle and Morgan have denied that they’re dating. “We’re friends,” Morgan told People. “The Internet’s a dumb place.”
Whether they’re dating or not, Kyle and Morgan have been spending a lot of time together this year, and calling the Internet a “dumb place,” may be a nod that they’re doing all this for a PR storyline.
Mauricio confirmed at much to TMZ, saying that Kyle and Morgan’s relationship was just friendship and business.