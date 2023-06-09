What makes Buying Beverly Hills different than other real estate reality shows?

Star of Buying Beverly Hills Mauricio Umansky explains why his Netflix reality series is different than all the other real estate reality shows out now.
Season two is coming soon… hear from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband on why you should be watching.
Buying Beverly Hills
Buying Beverly Hills is a Netflix reality series that has run for one season starting in November 2022. The show follows employees and owners of the famed real estate conglomerate The Agency.
Centered around the Umansky family, made recognizable from mom Kyle Richard’s participation on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Buying Beverly Hills features Mauricio and daughters Farrah and Alexia, as well as other agents.
A season two of the series has been secured, but no release date has been announced yet.
Real estate reality
Some may argue that the real estate reality trope has been overdone. Even on Netflix alone there are several shows: Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, Selling Tampa, The Parisian Agency, and Million Dollar Beach House, just to name a few.
While Selling Sunset has had a successful 6 season run so far, fans are starting to get exhausted.
#SellingSunset that was the worst most boring season.
I wish these ppl would get off the Chrichelle train and see her true colors! Nicole is my favorite. She sells, she is professional and a bad bihhhh. Chelsea and Nicole need to be besties. Cancel Chrichelle.
— Sporty_Black_Harmony (@Fitchic_Harmony) June 7, 2023
So what makes Buying Beverly Hills different than all the rest? Take the boss’s word for it…
In Mauricio Umansky’s words
In an interview with Today, Mauricio Umansky explains how his series is playing a totally fresh game:
One of the things that I think separates us is the youth that we have. Not everybody is a stellar star agent. There may be some that don’t make it, (who) don’t have what it takes to work at the most luxurious global real estate firm in the world.
Ironically, one of the newbie agents that might not make it is his own daughter Alexia who makes a huge mistake in the premiere episode of the first season.
Seeming completely unprepared to show her listing, we got to see a different side of real estate… one that is a little less “perfect.”
I will definitely do my homework a lot harder next time…
Fans of Real Housewives’ of Beverly Hills may just enjoy seeing some familiar faces, but those who are debating whether or not Buying Beverly Hills is for them can at least rest assured that they’re watching something REAL.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com