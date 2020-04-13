LINKS NeNe and Kandi drama, Virtual Burning Man, How to be alone…

REALITY TEA – In unsurprising yet still worthwhile RHOA news, NeNe and Kandi are snipping at each other again because NeNe is upset that Kandi is getting yet another post-season finale spinoff of her own while NeNe still can’t get a taste
DLISTED – For some reason, Burning Man 2020 wasn’t canceled already? But if you’re really, super, supremely willing to participate nonetheless, you can still participate in the festival via its Virtual City (?) & digital re-interpretation. Ticket prices TBA
VOX – “How to be alone: Solitude is a skill. You can get better at it with practice”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – In case you missed it yesterday, please enjoy “The Ashley Presents: The Top 5 Teen Mom Easter Moments of All Time”
THE BLEMISH – No, Colin Kaepernick wasn’t actually signed to a one-year deal by the New York Jets. But that didn’t stop an easily detectable parody account from tweeting out the news as if it were official — not even on April Fool’s Day, props! — and getting thousands upon thousands of retweets
JEZEBEL – Speaking of petty New York issues, it seems the quarantine drama on the Long Island and New Jersey suburbs now includes leaf blowers, because everybody has one, they’re a power tool you need almost no skill to use, and since everyone is now stuck at home it seems you can’t go a full hour without hearing one. If only one good thing comes out of this pandemic, I hope it’s the full-on banning of leaf blowers in far more cities, counties, states, and anywhere else that wants to get in the game
THE BLAST – I totally get Kim Kardashian going off on North West for not just leaving her the f*ck alone already while Kim tried to do a five-minute makeup tutorial. But, Kim, you can’t tell me those doors don’t all lock
LAINEY GOSSIP – Out: Tiger King. In: Killing Eve, which just began airing its third season this weekend
GO FUG YOURSELF – Gal Godot’s Vogue cover was designed and written and maybe even printed before the coronavirus pandemic pushed the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 back so far you can barely even imagine such a date (August 14? What on earth is that?). Turns out that was fortiutous, because this is also a throwback Vogue cover story in several major & great ways
CELEBITCHY – Finally, in case you haven’t been already, do yourself a favor and become a regular listener of Celebitchy’s podcast, which was thoroughly good both on its own and as a distraction from the terrors of moment-to-moment existence even before our current pandemic. Among the many topics they cover this week: the unexpected bliss of binging Ancient Aliens to get away from it all. Click through to the article from the link or just click play below!
(Photo credit: NeNe and Kandi drama via Instagram / Bravo)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.