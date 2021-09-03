LINKS Naked and Afraid of Love, Johnny Bananas drugs, He’s All That…

Naked and Afraid of Love 2

JEZEBELSomehow, Naked and Afraid of Love manages to be “the one dating show that works.” Maybe that’s because “when denuded and forced to fend with a partner who is a virtual stranger, there might really be a chance at an actual connection”

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPRemember when Johnny Bananas “betrayed” Sarah Rice in the finale of The Challenge: Rivals 3 and kept all their money for himself? Sarah says he cheated with adderall to win the challenge in the first place

THE GISTHow is He’s All That, Netflix’s reboot of the late-90s classic She’s All That? The movie is “a temporary wonderful euphoria like those flared pants you bought at H&M to look cool for a minute but after one wash it’s come undone at the hem just like your dignity. It’s not asking to be taken seriously, so don’t”

REALITY TEATributes to Gregg Leakes are pouring in from across the Bravolebrityverse in the wake of Gregg’s death earlier this week. Cynthia Bailey, Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak, and a whole host of other Real Housewives have taken to social media to share memories and offer tribute

GO FUG YOURSELF“Pixie Lott’s name really does sound, to me, like the plucky heroine of a series of kids’ books about a detective. But the only real mystery in Pixie Lott and the Case of the Sparkly Boobs is why she wore it in the first place”

DLISTEDABBA is reuniting and putting out a new album and playing a concert where they’ll appear as literal holograms of their younger selves? Anybody have that on their 2021 bingo card?

THE BLASTNo idea how the streaming rights to Seinfeld aren’t locked up by NBC for their own streaming services like a princess in a tower. But, somehow, they worked out a deal with Netflix, and Seinfeld will be on Netflix starting later this month

LAINEY GOSSIPThis really shouldn’t be news, because the Delta variant is raging (for reasons that beggar belief). But Paramount just pushed back a ton of major movie release dates to 2022, among them a couple of Tom Cruise joints and the newest Jackass

CELEBITCHYGreek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas is becoming a bit of an “international story” (= joke) because he takes too long to use the bathroom between sets #Tsitsipotty

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPWas the latest Big Brother eviction “the most predictable yet” this season?

