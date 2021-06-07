TLC has just officially announced that Whitney Way Thore and pals will be returning for a brand new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Tuesday, August 17! In addition to revealing the premiere date, TLC also shared TONS of spoilers about what viewers can expect to see this season, including Buddy living with Whitney, Babs’ health concerns, and Whitney dating a new man… from France?!
“This season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney is showing signs of life after love,” the network’s press release announcing the new season begins. “With the end of her engagement in the rearview mirror, she’s focused on her future. Her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving, and a recent move back to her hometown of Greensboro, NC means she’s closer to family and friends. In fact, Buddy is actually living at her house, but he spends the majority of time at his new girlfriend’s place.”
Hol up! Buddy is “actually living” with Whitney? There’s no way that isn’t just for the cameras, right? All the evidence online suggests Buddy lives with Courtney Marsh in Southern Pines, NC, which is about 66 miles from Greensboro. I guess TLC kinda explained that by saying Buddy “spends the majority of time at his new girlfriend’s place.”
And Whitney’s “virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving?” There have been several posts on the My Big Fat Fabulous Life subreddit over the past couple months talking about Whitney’s absence from No BS Active. Here’s an example from u/Creative-Comfort2424 on May 24:
I’ve been a pretty strong supporter of Whitney and an active and loyal member of noBSactive, but I thought you guys might get a kick out of my decision to quit. Whitney has continued to be missing going onto probably week 3 or 4. No facebook lives as advertised. And last week she had a couple of fans leading the videos with Jess instead of her. No offense to the fans especially if they’re in here but…I’m not paying $20 for random people to play trainer.
The No BS Active Instagram account hasn’t made a new post since October of last year. However, Whitney did make a post on her Instagram yesterday teasing big things to come for No BS Active:
OK, back to the press release.
“Whitney is exploring a new relationship of her own, as an online flirtation buds with a man who lives in Paris – the two met while Whitney was taking virtual French lessons, but long distance, especially cross-continental, is never easy, so the two of them are working to figure out exactly what they have.” Is it just me or are there LOTS of reality shows trying to catch some of that 90 Day Fiance international love lightning in a bottle?
Whitney met this man while taking virtual French lessons. I wonder if they met before Whitney and Chase’s ill-fated proposal trip to Paris or after? There are lots of viewers who doubt the validity of Whitney and Chase’s entire relationship, so could it be that she was meeting up with her French tutor while there filming with Chase? Hmmmm…
“Whitney is also pursuing her goal of receiving her personal training certification, but she soon finds that anti-fat prejudices make it hard to develop a client base.” Oh lawd! I won’t even say anything.
“Another dream of Whitney’s – motherhood – remains intact, but her journey is filled with challenges.” OK, so it sounds like we’re going to have a fertility story line.
“Meanwhile, living in her hometown means Whitney can spend more time with her parents, but after taking them to receive their second vaccine shot, her mom takes a nasty spill, further tweaking her already-strained back.” Nooooo!!
“As the season progresses, Whitney and her gang are fully vaccinated and the world is opening back up, meaning the possibilities are seemingly endless; celebratory trips ensue, but one big question remains: will Whitney get the opportunity to meet her Frenchman in person?”
To find out, be sure to tune in to the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiering Tuesday, August 17 at 9/8c on TLC! I assume the show will also be available to stream on discovery+, but there have been a few anomalies with the availability of TLC shows so far.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com