Where was MILF Manor filmed? La Paz Mexico villa hotel details!

The eight sexy moms of TLC’s new reality series MILF Manor may seem like the stars of the show, but the sexy titular character may end up stealing the show! TLC describes MILF Manor as a “gorgeous, beach-side villa” located in Mexico. However, you might be surprised to know that the villa is actually a boutique hotel!
The Orchid House Baja is located in La Paz, Mexico. The hotel is even younger than the men the MILFs will be dating this season as it just opened in September of 2022. Perhaps TLC and the MILFS were the hotel’s first guests!
“Orchid House Baja is an exclusive boutique hotel located in one of the most privileged areas in Baja,” reads the hotel’s website, “with an amazing view and access to an exclusive zone at El Caimancito Beach your stay here is guaranteed to be the best experience in La Paz with all the comforts of being at home and the lush and luxe of a ﬁve star boutique hotel.”
The hotel features eight suites, which matches perfectly with the eight romantic hopefuls. (I assume the young men who don’t score an overnight are being housed somewhere else.) However, the eight rooms are not the same.
There are four garden suites, two deluxe suites, one master suite, and one governor/presidential suite. As you may have guessed, the governor/presidential suite is the most posh with the master suite coming in second place.
It’s unclear how the ladies will work out arrangements. Perhaps they will draw from a hat? Or maybe there will be a competition for the better suites as part of the Premiere? A third option might be that the ladies rotate throughout the season.
How much does MILF Manor cost to rent?
The Orchid House Baja’s website has a booking feature that allows you to plug in specific dates and find out availability and pricing for each of the suites. I tested a few dates and found the prices ranged from $6,600 (one night in a garden suite in the middle of next week) to $19,500 a night for the non-discounted presidential suite.
The non-discounted price for a garden suite appears to run between $11,000 and $13,500 a night. Meanwhile, you can get a “suite” deal on the presidential suite next week as it is currently available for $10,200 a night — discounted from $17,000.
Here are a couple videos of Orchid House Baja (aka MILf Manor) from the hotel’s Instagram account:
TLC also has a photo gallery tour of MILF Manor here.
