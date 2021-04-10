DLISTED – There’s a Magic Mike reality series in the works featuring aspiring man candy hoping to win a spot in the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. The show will be on HBO Max, so viewers may be getting the R-rated full Monty!
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Bring me my red bag with the diapers!” Former 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava is a dad!?
REALITY TEA – Dumped Pump Rules dolt Jax Taylor reportedly owes $1.2 million in back taxes. Jax lays the blame on his “bad bookkeeper,” which might actually be true given that he is probably in charge of his own books.
CELEBITCHY – Prince Philip passed away on Friday, and Prince Harry will reportedly “do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family.” It’s unclear if Meghan, who is currently pregnant, will be making the trip.
VOX – For those of you out of the loop on the underage sex trafficking scandal surrounding Congressman Matt Gaetz, Vox has a full recap.
LAINEY GOSSIP – Kristen Cavallari says it’s harder raising girls than boys because of the drama, Channing Tatum releases a children’s book, Britney Spears gets vaccinated, and much more in Lainey Gossip’s Celebrity Social Media roundup!
THE BLAST – Travis Barker’s heavily tatted body is a living “Where’s Kourtney?” spin on the popular “Where’s Waldo?” game. Can you find her name?
TAMARA TATTLES – The unbelievably crazy life of Phaedra Parks’ former partner in crime, Angela Stanton, continues. The convicted felon was pardoned by Donald Trump earlier this year, and she attempted to surf the MAGA wave into political office by running for John Lewis’s seat in the US House of Representatives. (That didn’t go well.) Angela, who has changed her last name to Stanton-King because she is the God daughter of one of MLK’s nieces, recently taped an episode of Dr. Phil in regards to one of her children being openly trans. It seems that episode went worse than Angela’s run for Congress.
THE GRACE REPORT – VIDEO Teen Mom OG recap featuring Amber Portwood getting dragged by Gary, Leah and Kristina.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO Get a recap of the Girl S#!t podcast failure to launch fiasco, including the post-implosion reactions from Girl S#!tters Jenelle Eason and Deavan Clegg.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks