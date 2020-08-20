DLISTED – Todd Chrisley’s face, now 51 years old, would like you to believe that it is actually closer to seventeen, and that it got there without the help of either plastic surgery or Instagram filters
REALITY TEA – Jim and Meghan Edmonds’ custody dispute is messy as hell, so I’m just going to quote the headline on this one: “Jim Edmonds Reportedly Wants Full Custody Of His Kids Since Meghan Edmonds Relies Too Much On The Nanny & Is Often Out Of Town; Meghan Says Jim Set Up Their Nanny With Several Married Men”
THE BLAST – Lisa Rinna’s latest dancing video is to — what else? — “WAP,” and it features the RHOBH star offering plenty of crotch shots to the camera. Curiously, most of the hate Lisa’s getting seems to be about someone her age acting sexually & not over whether her dance moves are any good
CELEBITCHY – Constantine Maroulis, who was on American Idol back when the show was a hit and not just an institution, is out here capitalizing on the fact that it turns out he’s hooked up with most of the cast of The Real Housewives of New York
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Joe and Kendra Duggar are expecting their third child less than a year after Kendra gave birth to their second — and less than a month after that birth was shown on an episode of Counting On
VOX – “Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination and makes history: She’s the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to be a VP nominee on a major-party ticket”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana for the fifth & sixth seasons of The Crown, which are also the show’s final two seasons & which won’t even begin filming until next summer
JEZEBEL – “Mariah Carey announced a new album Tuesday night titled Rarities, which is nice for people who get excited about Mariah Carey compilation albums. She formally announced the news on Good Morning America, streaming in live from somewhere that is probably her house. But it wasn’t news about her album I was paying attention to, really; it was her glamorous and informative Zoom getup”
LAINEY GOSSIP – It’s a bad look for Netflix to cancel Hasan Minhaj’s show Patriot Act smack in the middle of an election year (and after six seasons, to boot); it’s also apparently a bad look for Netflix to have talk shows at all, since they’ve continued their streak of canceling 100% of them
