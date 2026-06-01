Who died in Euphoria last night?

Euphoria’s season 3 finale, which is the last episode ever, delivered nonstop death. It’s been confirmed that Euphoria has not been renewed for a fourth season.

The Biggest Death: Rue Bennett

Yes — Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, dies in the season 3 finale.

After escaping a dangerous situation involving Laurie’s drug operation, Rue is given a bottle of Percocet laced with fentanyl by Alamo. Much of the emotional sequence that follows, including her attempts to find Fezco and reunions with loved ones, is revealed to be part of her final hallucinations.

Laurie Dies

Drug kingpin Laurie, portrayed by Martha Kelly, also dies in the finale. As federal agents close in on her operation, Laurie chooses not to face arrest. Rather than surrender, she takes her own life.

Alamo Is Killed

Alamo, one of the season’s central antagonists, is killed by Ali. After discovering that Rue died from fentanyl-laced pills connected to Alamo’s operation, Ali confronts him in a violent showdown. Thanks to a betrayal from one of Alamo’s own associates, Alamo is left defenseless and is ultimately shot dead by Ali.

Nate’s Death Happened One Episode Earlier

Although not technically part of the finale, many viewers are still talking about the shocking death of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. In episode 7, Nate is buried alive by loan shark Naz. Before he can be rescued, a rattlesnake enters the coffin and bites him, killing him before help arrives. The gruesome scene became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Other Notable Deaths:

Naz, who is shot by Alamo.

Tish, a dancer who dies from a fentanyl overdose.

The finale tribute to late actor Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 of a drug overdose.