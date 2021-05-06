THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones has been promoted to the big leagues to replace Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2. Actually, Ashley is quick to insist that Chelsea is “irreplaceable” as she shares her thoughts on hopping MTV shows.
DLISTED – Hollywood churns out lots of bad movies every year, so they might as well make a bad movie people want to see, right? That philosophy may soon be put into practice as there are reports of a Spice World sequel in the works to celebrate the original Spice Girls’ feature length film’s 25th anniversary! Supposedly, three of the four Spice Girls are already down for the project — and the fourth hasn’t said no.
REALITY TEA – Lala Kent shares some of her pre-sobriety relationship drama with fiance Randall Emmett in her new book Give Them Lala, and it sounds like Bravo missed out on an actually entertaining Pump Rules spin-off! “At least once a week, mad dram would go down between us,” Lala says. “I’m taking relationship-ending, call-the-cops kind of drama.” Click the link to find out all about Lala’s suitcase baths and the incredibly unsanitary place she shoved Randall’s toothbrush.
CELEBITCHY – Aspiring California Governor Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Sean Hannity and demonstrated that she understands the struggles of California residents completely. She mentions that there was a guy who has an airplane hangar across from her airplane hangar who was packing up his stuff. “I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore,” he told Caitlyn. “I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.” How can you resist reading a recap of the rest of the interview?
THE BLEMISH – Pokémon, shmokémon! Post Malone is bucking the popular card game trend as he is spotted dropping mad coin on Magic: The Gathering cards at the Atlas MTG booth at legendary California nerd swap meet Frank & Son. The Blemish even has the scoop on what kind of deck he reportedly plays with! (Unfortunately they don’t have any actual images of Post Malone playing with his deck. Of course, who wants unsolicited deck pics, amirite?)
VOX – Are you frustrated over how little Donald Trump gets talked about online since he was ousted from Facebook, Twitter and the White House? Don’t worry, Vox is talking about Donald — about how little people are talking about him online.
LAINEY GOSSIP – How many products that make you smell like Drake does the world want? A LOT! After his candle collab line (including one that was Drake-scented) sold out late last year, Drake is moving on to his own line of fragrances! It’s Champagne Papi juice y’all!
TAMARA TATTLES – Why should I pick just one Bravo recap when Tamara Tattles covers SOOO MANY?! Here are links for recent recaps for RHONJ, the RHOD Reunion, RHONY, Below Deck: Sailing Yacht and Married To Medicine!
THE GRACE REPORT – [VIDEO ABOVE] Grace takes a HUGE risk by suggesting that Teen Mom OG, which continues to flounder in the ratings, might benefit from bringing back actual OG Farrah Abraham.
REALITEASQUAD – [VIDEO ABOVE] Sarah shares her frsutrations over TLC continuing to subject millions of viewers to the tortuous relationship dynamics of Mike and Natalie. She also addresses Natalie’s recent online sliip in which she seemed to reveal that viewers will be seeing even more of her on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks