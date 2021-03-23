THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 8 Recap: Muppet Hair & Marriage Pressure. “It’s once again time for us to drag our sad selves over to the TV box and sit slack-jawed for an hour while we watch our gang of MTV pals tackle life’s biggest problems: such as whether or not to marry the boy who put an Oopsie Baby in your snotch, or whether to ‘unfriend’ your daughter on Snapchat because she doesn’t want to take any more of your crap.”
REALITY TEA – The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel wasted absolutely no time officially hopping from man to man as she gets engaged to Paul Bernon just days after divorcing her ex, Jason Hoppy. The divorce took eight years, but still!
CELEBITCHY – Fresh on the heels of the successful launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, lots of folks are clamoring for the release of previously unaired footage from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
TAMARA TATTLES – Tamara recaps the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance in a season that is setting back the men’s movement a thousand years.
VOX – Trump voter fraud lawyer named in Dominion voting machine defamation suit is now arguing that her fraud claims were so ridiculous that “no reasonable person” would have believed them. Despite her argument being true, it’s unclear if it will be enough to get her off the hook for defamation because of the sheer number of apparent unreasonable people that did believe them.
LAINEY GOSSIP – Get an update on “World War Brange” two weeks after Angelina Jolie filed documents in court that show she has “proof and authority in support” about allegations of Brad Pitt’s domestic violence.
THE BLAST – Kylie Jenner addresses GoFundMegate by pointing out that the makeup artist involved in a car crash was someone she worked with years ago. She saw the GoFundMe via her current makeup artist, and she donated $5,000 to the $10,000 campaign, which had already raised $6,000 towards its goal. She shared a link in case anybody else wanted to donate. “I don’t know how all of this got so twisted,” she says of the backlash she has received.
DLISTED – Bella Thorne pulls ahead in the Seeking Sister Wife race to the altar with Italian pop-singer Benjamin Mascolo as the two of them are now officially engaged! It’s unclear if Benjamin (or Bella) plan on proposing to the third member of their throuple, the unnamed mystery girlfriend Bella revealed back in October of 2019.
THE GRACE REPORT – VIDEO Grace also recaps the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, including Amber Portwood being thrown under multiple buses, Mackenzie McKee dragging out her fake separation even longer, and Ryan Unabomber Edwards’ black widow wife Mackenzie calling Maci McKinney a petty b*tch!
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO A breakdown of the relationship timeline for 90 Day Fiance couple Mike and Natalie. Are viewers being frauded?!
