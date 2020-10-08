LINKS Kelly Dodd controversy, VP debate memes, SNL COVID payoff…

REALITY TEA – The Kelly Dodd controversy over the RHOC star’s “Drunk Wives Matter” hat doesn’t look like it’s going to blow over quickly, thanks in part to the halfhearted apology Kelly shared on Instagram in which she insisted she supports “racial equality”
JEZEBEL – According to early polling, Kamala Harris was the winner of the Vice Presidential debate last night; according to social media, Kamala was the clear winner, largely because every woman watching could identify with the face she pulled every time Mike Pence went way over his allotted time to answer a different question than the one that had been asked
VOX – But the one participant who may have a higher approval rating *and* be more meme-able than Kamala Harris was the real live fly who sat on top of Mike Pence’s hair, in clear view of an audience of tens of millions, for two full minutes
THE BLAST – Also Pence’s left eye was noticeably red and raw-looking during the debate, leading plenty of observers to point out that a reddish or pink eye can be a sign of COVID and so given Pence’s close proximity to the hundred thousand people in the West Wing currently infected with the disease, he may well be next. (Pence’s wife Karen was maskless beside her husband after the debate)
DLISTED – It turns out Saturday Night Live was able to get around New York state COVID restrictions on audience gatherings for TV shows by paying each of its audience members $150 for attending the season premiere, thus rendering them technically employees
CELEBITCHY – Prince Harry apparently got surfing lessons from Meghan Markle for his 36th birthday last month, which sounds somehow both cool and excruciatingly middle-aged
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder pulled back the wool from everyone’s eyes yesterday, revealing that she actually married her fiancé Beau Clark last month on their original wedding day, after first trying to change their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic
GO FUG YOURSELF – I once painted a bedroom the same orange sherbet color Ralph & Russo used for way too many outfits in their fashion show and immediately regretted it as the room gave me a headache every time I walked by
LAINEY GOSSIP – I’ve been hearing so many good things about Ted Lasso of late that I’m now convinced this show will singlehandedly save Apple TV from the soon-to-be-overflowing dustbin of streaming networks. So far, I’ve only been threatened with the loss of one friendship if I don’t completely and totally fall in love with the show — but I expect that number to grow
(Photo credit: Kelly Dodd controversy via Instagram)
