THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Video and photo from the recent arrest of Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards have been released, and what he did to his family’s home is one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen in 15 years of reporting.
Ryan completely destroyed the inside of the house he shared with wife Mackenzie and their children, and he wrote hateful things all over the walls and furniture — including four-letter words describing Mackenzie as well as long diatribes condemning her. Click the link for The Ashley’s extensive coverage of Ryan’s most recent arrest and the fallout.
DLISTED – Shanna Moakler reignites a mama squabble with her kids’ stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. The former Miss USA called Kourtney and Travis Barker’s behavior “absolutely disgusting” and later added more criticism during a podcast interview.
REALITY TEA – Tom Sandoval’s mom allegedly “knew about affair” and met Raquel Leviss in January! The internet just keeps peeling that #Scondoval onion!
CELEBITCHY – Elon Musk followed through on his promise to change the Twitter blue check system from a way to verify accounts as authentic into an eight-dollar-a-month badge that lets everyone know you can fix typos in your tweets.
As expected, most all of the high profile people on Twitter laughed at the notion of paying the fee for a check mark, but many were surprised to find they still had the badge after The Purge. What happened? It turns out Elon has embraced social media socialism!
The Barbie you get your kids when they’re behaving badly #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/sNZiAHBlG6
— SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) April 18, 2023
WOTSR – Twitter reacts to the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way!
MONSTERS & CRITICS – The Love Is Blind implosion continues! Soon after the live finale didn’t happen as scheduled, reports started coming out about how horrible the conditions are on set for the cast members. “Accusations range from ignoring mental health to not providing the reality cast with basic necessities such as water.”
THE SUN US – Get reporting and photos from inside the courtroom as Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards is sentenced to one year in prison after skipping out on his court-mandated rehab stay and violating his probation.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO Sarah discusses how Sister Wives star Meri Browns’ legal divorce from Kody Brown was an unintentional power move.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks