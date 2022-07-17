In some of the most exciting news of the week, we are getting a Laguna Beach reunion! Turns out the show isn’t “dunzo” — stars of the early 2000’s MTV series Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari are reuniting for a podcast to spill secrets from the series and take a trip down memory lane.
High School Sweethearts with a Twist
We first met Stephen and Kristin in 2004 when their hit show chronicled their final years at Laguna Beach High School. Stephen and Kristin’s relationship, and love triangle with The Hills star Lauren Conrad, was a central focus on the show for two seasons.
While there was no mention of Conrad in the trailer for the Dear Media podcast, there is no doubt that she will be a MAJOR topic of discussion.
Here’s the official announcement:
Stephen has a moment in the video where he puts the tea in tease by answering his own question. “Do I have regrets? I can think of a couple.” Could it be about his past relationship drama?
Kristin Isn’t Proud?
Mentioning all the “cringiest” moments, Kristin says she’s “not proud of everything.” Showing a lot of growth, the Uncommon James founder seems to point to her time on Laguna as not showing her in the best light.
Promising to expose behind the scenes info and comments on “how (we) we’re edited,” this is no doubt a redemption — Kristin is finally telling her side.
In their Instagram announcement Colletti and Cavallari dive into what we can expect to hear on Back to the Beach. Stephen emphasizes that we will see them “processing what we went through living out the show, and dealing with it.”
They also promise many morsels fans of Laguna Beach are sure to eat up.
Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen will launch on all podcast platforms July 19th, 2022.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com