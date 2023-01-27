RHODubai Caroline Stanbury, 46, gives pregnancy update

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury is giving an update on her fertility journey.
The 46-year-old married 26-year-old Sergio Carrallo last year and the two have been discussing babies ever since!
From London to Dubai
Viewers first met Caroline Stanbury on the first season of Ladies of London. Since 2014, Stanbury has been a fan favorite.
When it was announced that the star would be part of the Real Housewives of Dubai, fans were extremely excited.
During the first season of RHODubai, we were introduced to her new love, Sergio José Carrallo Pendás, Real Madrid professional soccer player.
Sergio and Stanbury
Caroline Stanbury ended her first marriage in 2020, creating a successful podcast in the aftermath called Divorced Not Dead.
Turns out, she wasn’t ‘dead’- she was just about to step into a beautiful new phase of her life. Carrallo and Stanbury would marry a year later, in a gorgeous Dubai ceremony.
Stanbury has 3 children from her previous marriage, and they all seem supportive of her relationship, closely participating in their union.
The caption “perfect for me and my family” shows the closeness of their crew, so it’s no surprise that the two immediately started discussing adding to their family with a baby of their own.
Baby at 40+
Caroline Stanbury is currently 46, while Carrallo is a mere 28. Caroline has said on many occasions that Sergio would love her to have a baby.
Telling fans at BravoCon 2022:
Since the show, I did one more round [of IVF], but none of them worked. So I just [still have] the one egg. We have a little baby boy embryo on ice.
Boy or Girl?
It would seem that the couple is on their way to having a baby boy, but according to updates, things may be on pause.
According to PageSix, the couple are now waiting to have a child until their home construction in Dubai is completed. Stanbury says “implantation won’t happen until her three kids from her first marriage are settled in the new home as well.”
As for the sex of the baby, things are also a little confused.
He wants a girl. He wants a baby girl, so what do I do?
So will Stanbury and Carrallo have a baby soon? Will it be a boy or a girl? We will have to wait to find out!
