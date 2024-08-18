Ketamine Queen: The Shocking Truth about Matthew Perry’s Death “I wonder how much this moron will pay”

When Matthew Perry was found dead in his bathtub on October 28, 2023, he had trace amounts of ketamine, which can be used to treat depression, in his stomach.

An autopsy later confirmed that he had died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” as well as drowning. He was 54 years old.

Almost a year later, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, five people were charged in connection with his death.

He was taken advantage of by some of the people most close to him.

Matthew Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia; and drug dealers Jasveen Sangha and Erik Fleming were all connected to aiding the actor’s demise.

During a press conference on August 15, 2024, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada presented a shocking narrative about Matthew’s final days.

He said Matthew had fallen back into addiction in the fall of 2023.

Matthew has been very open about his struggle with substance addiction, even detailing it in his memoir. (affiliate link)

“In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” Estrada said.

The ones involved texted each other about supplying Matthew with ketamine.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia even wrote to Dr. Mark Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” distributed the ketamine that led to Matthew Perry’s death.

According to unsealed court documents, Jasveen learned that Matthew was interested in the drug in September 2023 and then obtained ketamine to sell to him from Dr. Mark Chavez.

Matthew’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, learned how to inject Matthew with ketamine and injected him with his final doses.

Court documents include information provided by Kenneth Iwamasa about Matthew’s final day as part of a plea agreement:

8:30 a.m. Matthew asked for his first dose.

12:30 p.m. Kenneth injected Matthew again while he watched a movie.

1:40 p.m. Kenneth says Matthew asked for yet another dose and stated, “Shoot me up with a big one.” He then asked Kenneth to prepare the hot tub for him.

After Kenneth injected Matthew with three doses in six hours, he left the house to run errands.

When he returned, Matthew had passed away in the hot tub. Kenneth found him.

Doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez are said to have supplied about 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for around $55,000 between Sept. 2023 and October 23.

In just the last five days of his life, Kenneth Iwamasa injected Matthew with ketamine 27 times.











