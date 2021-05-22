In a terrifying scene caught on a surveillance camera, 11-year-old Alyssa is sitting at a bus stop in Pensacola, FL when a man tries to abduct her in plain daylight. It’s a worst-nightmare scenario that thankfully had a safe outcome.
A man, now identified as 30-year-old Jard Paul Stanga, jumped out of a car with a knife in his hand Tuesday morning while she waited alone at a bus stop. In the heart-stopping video footage, Alyssa immediately fights back. The young girl is able to trip up her attacker, release herself from his grip, and scare him enough to run back to his car.
She also makes sure to mark him with the blue slime she was playing with when she was attacked. Alyssa says she got the idea to leave a mark on an attacker from watching Law & Order: SVU.
Her efforts were not in vain, as the blue slime helped police know they had the right guy: Jared Paul Stanga had blue dye stains on his arms at the time of his arrest.
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Harigay took to Instagram to commend Alyssa for her fast acting and thinking in such a harrowing situation.”Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe,” Mariska Hargitay wrote to the 11-year-od girl. “And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, strong and smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!”
Hargitay then surprised Alyssa during her appearance on The Today Show, and invited her to be an honorary member of the SVU unit.