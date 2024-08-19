RHOBH Is Sutton Stracke’s store closing?

Is Sutton Stracke’s boutique shutting down?

This past December (2023) on Episode 8 of Season 13 Sutton Stracke hosted a party for the fourth anniversary of her store, The Sutton Concept. Now there’s a for-lease sign up at her store. What’s going on?

“I have dreamt of having a store for over ten years, and I got a store four years ago,” Sutton said in the episode. “You know, I thought, ‘This is sort of a sweet little thing that I’m doing.’ All [of a] sudden it became a business, and then it became a bigger business.”

Sutton has been very open about wanting to prove her worth to her ex-husband by running her own business.

“It’s an important night for me, and I love that I’m doing it on my own,” Sutton explained in the December 2023 episode. “I didn’t take anybody’s money to do it, and that feels really, really good.”

A producer then asked her if she uses any of her large spousal support to keep the shop running, and she replied, “Of course.” Sutton receives a whopping $300k per month in spousal support as well as $50k per month per minor child. (She currently has one minor child living with her.)

On August 18, 2024, Sutton took to Instagram to respond to people talking about her shop having a “for lease sign” and stating on her website that the brick and mortar store was closed for August.

“I hear those streets are talking about my store… if you want the real tea, just ask the pot;) Good things coming! And I love #weho and we are in this together😽💗💗💗 #sustainablefashion #circularfashion @thesuttonconcept and @suttonbrands are only getting better thank you for your patience 😜” Sutton wrote on Instagram.

So, it sounds like Sutton’s store is definitely still online and she still wants to stay in the location that’s currently not open and is for lease.











