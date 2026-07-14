New TLC series Double Lives of Suburban Wives with adult content creators PHOTOS VIDEO

TLC just announced a new reality series featuring suburban housewives who are living relatively secret lives as adult content creators.

Double Lives of Suburban Wives “follows six couples in the St. Louis area whose everyday routines from carpools and cul-de-sacs to church and community gatherings coexist with a second, more private side of their lives,” reads the network’s press release announcing the show.

More from the TLC press release:

The series follows these couples as they navigate the complexities of marriage, parenthood and suburban life alongside careers in adult content creation. Bound together by genuine friendships and shared experiences, the women lean on one another through the highs and lows, but even their closest bonds are tested as personal struggles, competing priorities and differing perspectives create friction within the group. As they navigate judgment, family expectations and the challenges of balancing two very different worlds, the series offers an intimate look at the relationships that sustain them and the tensions that threaten to pull them apart.

In addition to the press release, TLC also dropped the first Double Lives of Suburban Wives preview trailer, along with cast bios and photos for all the wives. Below is the preview trailer, followed by the cast photos and bios.

Double Lives of Suburban Wives premieres Sunday, August 9 at 10/9c on TLC.

DOUBLE LIVES OF SUBURBAN WIVES PREVIEW TRAILER

DOUBLE LIVES OF SUBURBAN WIVES CAST PHOTOS & BIOS



TAMMY AND DREW

The couple who started it all, Tammy and Drew have been building their business together since college, shaping a suburban life that looks orderly from the outside but carries far more complexity beneath it. They’re the steady center of the group, and they are the ones everyone turns to when friendships strain and the dynamic shifts. But even with their history and stability, Tammy faces an internal tug‑of‑war as she tries to balance her faith with the life she’s created, while Drew focuses on keeping their world from tipping too far in either direction.



MACY AND JIM

Living in a small rural town outside St. Louis, Macy and Jim have carefully constructed a double life that no one, not even their closest family knows about. To their community, Macy is a devoted stay-at-home mom, and Jim is a day trader. As the weight of secrecy grows and the risk of exposure looms, they make the bold decision to take control of their story knowing honesty could cost them everything.



EMILY AND NATHAN

For Emily and Nathan, content creation is strictly business. After overcoming financial instability, Emily built a highly successful niche adult platform, while Nathan balances participation with his career as a drugstore manager and a variety of side ventures. As they navigate a world that many people don’t fully understand, Emily is eager to build genuine friendships with others who share similar experiences, hoping to find connection, community, and a sense of belonging among people who can relate to her unique journey.



BRIANNA AND PHILLIP

What began as a financial pivot quickly catapulted Brianna and Phillip into overnight success, making them the wealthiest couple in the group. After a very public outing cost Brianna her teaching career, she embraced adult content creation full-force, adopting a bold, unapologetic persona and working tirelessly to maintain their newfound lifestyle. But this lifestyle may come at a cost as tensions with Phillip, and fractures within her friend group begins to surface.



MEGAN AND TYLER

Megan never intended for her sexy side hustle to become her reality. Initially, she used it to pay off student loans while teaching, but everything changed when her secret was exposed right after Brianna, costing her the career that she loved. Now, as she rebuilds her life and regains stability, Megan finds herself torn between returning to her passion for teaching and the financial security adult content provides.



HEATHER AND SHAWN

Married for nearly two decades, Heather and Shawn appear to have it all: a stable home, four children, and successful careers. But since 2019, they’ve quietly built a thriving adult content business that no one in their household, including Shawn’s live-in mother, knows about. As Heather begins to question whether the life she’s built still aligns with who she truly is, the strain of balancing two worlds intensifies, forcing them to confront what they’re willing to risk in order to embrace the lives they’ve created.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com