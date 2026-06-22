90 DAY FIANCE Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Share Jenny’s Health Update Amid ALS Battle

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are opening up about Jenny’s ongoing battle with ALS, offering fans a candid update on her condition and the challenges they are facing.

The couple began their recent update videos by thanking supporters for the outpouring of love, encouragement, and donations they have received since sharing Jenny’s diagnosis.

Jenny pointed out that the disease has already had a noticeable impact on her daily life.

“My voice and speed are completely different and slow,” she explained.

While Jenny is still able to walk, she admitted that fatigue has become a significant challenge. She said she plans to continue walking for as long as possible, but acknowledged that she may need a wheelchair in the near future, something she is struggling to accept emotionally.

“I’m trying my best,” Jenny said.

Sumit also addressed the couple’s financial situation, thanking fans who have contributed to their GoFundMe campaign. He explained that their fundraising goal of $250,000 reflects the high cost of medical care and the financial realities of becoming a full-time caregiver.

According to Sumit, there are times when he cannot work because Jenny needs his assistance at home.

“I will try to make her life as easy as possible,” Sumit said.

The couple also discussed the complications of seeking treatment in the United States. Jenny explained that she currently does not have health insurance coverage in India.

Sumit said that returning to America is not a simple solution. He explained that Jenny is unable to travel independently due to her condition, while obtaining a U.S. visa remains a challenge for him. Even if travel becomes necessary, the costs associated with relocating and living in the United States would be substantial.

Jenny added that she does not want to become a burden on her daughters who live in the U.S.

“Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier,” Sumit said, noting that the couple had never previously asked the public for financial help despite facing difficult circumstances in the past.

As of their latest update, Jenny and Sumit’s GoFundMe campaign has raised approximately $50,000 toward its $250,000 goal.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that affects nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. As the disease advances, patients often experience increasing difficulty with speaking, walking, swallowing, and other everyday activities.

For now, Jenny and Sumit say they are focused on taking things one day at a time while remaining grateful for the support they have received from fans around the world.

📸 sumitjenny / instagram